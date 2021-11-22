Barcelona Legends Ronaldinho & Eto’o Enjoy Emotional Reunion [WATCH]

Barcelona have seen many great players wear the famous blaugrana throughout the club’s illustrious history and two genuine club legends were reunited when Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o met up in Qatar.

The two players were captured sharing a warm embrace and chatting, although there was also time for a bit of fun too, as reported by Marca. “You’re old eh?!” said a smiling Ronaldinho to his former teammate.

The two players enjoyed a successful spell playing together in attack for Barcelona under Frank Rijkaard, winning two La Liga titles and bringing the European Cup back to the Camp Nou in 2006.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ronaldinho Backing Xavi

Ronaldinho and Eto’o no doubt had plenty to talk about and will surely be paying close attention to recent events at the Camp Nou where former teammate Xavi has returned to coach the club.

The Brazilian has offered his thoughts on the new coach and is backing the World Cup winner to help bring success back to Barcelona, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

“I think he will improve Barcelona because he’s a great coach,” Ronaldinho told his new official app. “As a player, we’ve all seen his football, and as a coach he’s been very good. I hope things are good for him, and I hope that Barça will be there at the top again after a great year. All of us who love Barcelona hope so.”

Xavi played alongside both attackers during his 17 years in the first team where he made 767 appearances and picked up 25 trophies with the Catalan giants.

Eto’o also welcomed Xavi home with a post on Instagram.

Xavi Confident of Champions League Qualification

Xavi’s has already passed his first test as Barcelona boss by beating Espanyol 1-0 in a local derby on Saturday, November 20 at the Camp Nou in La Liga. The new boss now has Champions League qualification to contend with and a game against Benfica on Tuesday, November 23.

A victory for the Catalan giants will send Barca through to the last 16, and Xavi told a press conference he does not want to think about anything other than a victory, as reported by ESPN.

“I am not contemplating losing. What I have experienced at Barcelona is winning. To give a message in the event of not qualifying is to think in negative terms,” he said. “I am very positive — very. I visualise winning on Tuesday and scoring goals. No one can take that away from me. Well, Benfica can if they beat us, but for now let me dream.”

Benfica won 3-0 against Barcelona in the reverse fixture in Portugal in September and should not lack for confidence at the Camp Nou as they aim to qualify from Group E along with Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Xavi has a host of injury problems to contend with ahead of the match. Key players such as Ansu Fati, Pedri, Sergio Aguero, and Martin Braithwaite are unavailable, while Sergino Dest, Ousmane Dembele, and Sergi Roberto are also doubtful.

READ NEXT: Xavi Delivers His Verdict on Frenkie de Jong & Coutinho

