Barcelona Slap €20 Million Price Tag on Forward: Report

Barcelona are “willing to listen to offers” for Dutch forward Memphis Depay in the summer transfer window but will not sell the 28-year-old for less than €20 million.

The Catalans giants are expecting “concrete offers” to arrive for the Netherlands international and will not “miss the opportunity” to make a profit on the forward if a suitable bid does come in, as reported by Diario Sport.

Memphis arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 and finished his first season at the Camp Nou as the team’s joint top scorer, level with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 13 goals.

Coach Xavi is said to be satisfied with Memphis’s displays and willing to keep him in the squad but knows he may struggle for game time if Barcelona achieve their top transfer targets before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Catalans are keen to bring in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich to boost the club’s attack. Xavi also has fit-again Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Martin Braithwaite and Aubameyang in his squad and could even yet keep hold of Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the month and yet to agree an extension with the club but has been tipped to continue at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona To Miss Out on Raphinha?

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha, a player who would also rival Memphis for minutes if he did make the move to the Camp Nou.

The Leeds winger had agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants but it seems the club’s ongoing financial problems will scupper any deal. Instead Raphinha now appears to be staying in the Premier League but heading to Chelsea.

David Ornstein at The Athletic has reported the Blues are “close to agreeing a fee” for Raphinha and are willing to “pay a price north of £55 million” for the Brazil international.

Raphinha must then decide whether he’s happy to go to Chelsea but Barcelona appear ruled out of the race for his signature as they are “not currently in a financial position to make a deal.”

What About Ousmane Dembele?

The future of Ousmane Dembele is also likely to have an impact on whether Memphis stay at the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and yet to agree an extension.

Dembele has been linked with a move to Chelsea but the Blues’s decision to move for Raphinha, and potentially Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, suggests the Barcelona forward may not be heading to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Barcelona have met with Dembele’s agent again to try to seal an agreement, as reported by Diario Sport. Dembele is hoping Barcelona will present an improved offer but that seems unlikely due to the club’s financial limitations.

