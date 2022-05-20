Barcelona Slap €25M Price Tag On Defender: Report

Barcelona are expected to be busy during the summer transfer window as the club look to strengthen the squad despite their ongoing financial problems and La Liga’s salary cap.

The Catalan giants are expected to make sales to raise income and have slapped a price tag of €25 million on USMNT full-back Sergino Dest, as reported by Marca’s Luis F. Rojo.

Coach Xavi is aware of the youngster’s potential and he is not guaranteed to leave the club this summer by any means. However, Barcelona “will consider his departure” if “a good offer arrives.”

Dest only arrived in Barcelona from Eredivisie side Ajax in October 2020 on a five-year deal for an initial fee of €21 million. The full-back has gone on to make 72 appearances in all competitions for Barca, scoring three times.

Dest Offered to Man Utd?

Barcelona have offered Premier League side Manchester United the chance to sign Dest, as reported by Graeme Bailey at 90min. The Red Devils are “long-time admirers” of the American and such a move would see him reunited with former manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman will take over at Old Trafford at the end of the season and “does have an interest in a possible deal for Dest” even though right-back is not a priority position for him to strengthen.

Bailey adds that “sources close to the player’s camp” think that the Barcelona youngster “would ‘jump at the chance’ to play for Ten Hag again.” Chelsea and Tottenham have also “been approached” about the chance to sign Dest.

The American’s future at Barcelona will also depend on whether Sergi Roberto and Dani Alves continue at the Camp Nou. Both players are out of contract at the the end of the season and yet to sign an extension.

Azpiliceuta to Replace Dest?

Barcelona’s desire to bring in Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea will also impact on Dest’s future. The captain has reportedly already agreed a two-year deal with Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Catalans must now negotiate with Chelsea, and manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted he’s not ruling out waving goodbye to the 32-year-old at the end of the season, per the club’s official website.

“Given the fact that we lose key defenders already, it’s not the ideal scenario to think about losing Azpi, even though I can understand his personal point of view,” he said. “At some point, if you are a legend which he is, you deserve from me and the club a second look at it, to see if there’s maybe an exception from the rule and we are still in this process.“I would hope strongly [that he stays] and he knows this but we are still in the talks to find out the ideal solution.”

Chelsea could still allow Azpilicueta to walk away for free despite the fact a one-year extension has been activated in his contract, as reported by The Athletic. The Blues may decide to release him as a reward for his years of service to the club.

