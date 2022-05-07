Barcelona Close 2-Year Deal Worth €13M With Defender: Report

Barcelona have agreed a two-year deal, with the option of one more year, with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of the summer transfer window opening across Europe.

The deal includes a fixed gross salary of €13 million per season, including bonuses, as reported by Diario AS. Azpilicueta has decided he wants to leave Chelsea for Barcelona after a decade in west London.

Chelsea had exercised an option in Azpilicueta’s contract which extends his deal for another year until 2023. Yet the club have been unable to buy or sell players or hand out new contracts after sanctions were imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

However, a sale has now been agreed with an investment group headed by Todd Boehly which means Azpilicueta can now sit down with the Blues and discuss a summer exit. Barca can also enter negotiations with the Premier League side.

Azpilicueta is an experienced and versatile defender who can play at right-back or center-back. The defender has won every major title possible during his tenure at Chelsea.

If the 32-year-old does secure a move to Barca it will bring fresh doubt on the futures of Dani Alves and Sergino Dest. Alves has just turned 39 and is out of contract in the summer, while Dest has struggled for game time in 2021-22.

Chelsea Players Heading To Barcelona

Azpilicueta could therefore be about to follow in the footstps of current teammate Andreas Christensen who has already agreed a move for the Camp Nou on a free transfer.

The Denmark international is expected to sign a five-year deal at the end of the current campaign. AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is also set to join Barcelona on a free in the summer.

Barcelona are also thought to be keen on Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso as the club looks to bring in another left-back to provide competition and back-up to 33-year-old Jordi Alba.

Alonso is out of contract in 2023 and Barcelona are waiting to open talks with Chelsea over the Spaniard, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The versatile defender is “considered an important option” and tops Barca’s list of preferred left-backs.

Alex Moreno Plays Down Barcelona Talk

Alonso certainly seems a more likely option for Barcelona than Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno who has also been linked with a Camp Nou move. Moreno has been asked about the rumors and told Diario Sport that he hasn’t heard from the Catalans.

“I haven’t read anything or have any information about it. It’s up to my agents. I am focused on finishing the season well. I only think about the games and training,” he said. “We will see what happens. What is going to make me play well and grow is to focus on the final stretch of the course and finish it in the best way possible.”

Barcelona have lacked options on the left flank this season. Alba is the only senior left-back in the squad, although USMNT right-back Dest is able to play on both flanks.

