Ousman Dembele’s Agent Breaks Silence on Forward’s Barcelona Future

ousmane Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko has broken his silence on the French forward’s future amid continued speculation he will leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of June 2022.

Sissoko has now issued a statement where he says that Dembele has not yet made a decision on where he will be playing his football next season, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Ousmane’s future remains open and we are not going to go into endless speculation. We are and have always been very respectful towards all the clubs and we will continue in the same way as long as the process continues,” he said. “When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future.”

Dembele has just returned from Australia with the rest of the first-team squad where he played, and scored, in a 3-2 post-friendly win over the A-League All Stars. The match may end up being Dembele’s final match for Barca if he does not renew.

Laporta Talks Dembele

Barcelona president Joan Laporta offered an update on Dembele ahead of the team’s win in Australia. The club chief told L’Esportiu that he is still waiting to hear back from Dembele’s agent regarding the last contract offer the club made.

“They have our proposal and a date to decide, because there is no more room. We have been preparing for next season for some time and it is an issue that is stuck, because the agent does not respond to the offer,” he said. “Looks like they’re making a counter-proposal. There is a priority right now, which is to get the economy back on track. There are a lot of players that we have operations that are pending this and LaLiga is not open to helping us. The criteria is very restrictive.”

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has also pointed the finger at Sissoko when it comes to the lack of a resolution regarding Dembele. Alemany said before Barca’s final game of the season the club had not heard from Sissoko for “6-7 months.”

Where Could Dembele Go?

Dembele is likely to be in demand if he does leave as he will be available on a free transfer. Barcelona are “aware of PSG interest alongside two other clubs,” according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

There has been conflicting rumors regarding PSG’s interest in Dembele. Diario AS have reported that the Frenchman has turned down Barca’s latest renewal offer and will move to the French capital.

Meanwhile, a report in French newspaper Le Parisien has claimed Dembele is not expected to move to PSG because he is not in the plans of new sporting director Luis Campo.

Premier League side Chelsea and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for Dembele, but the Frecnhman’s future is still not clear despite the fact he has just weeks left on his existing contract at the Camp Nou.

