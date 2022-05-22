Barcelona Chief Gives Telling Update on Dembele’s Future

Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany offered a telling update on French forward Ousmane Dembele’s future at the Camp Nou ahead of the team’s final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal.

Dembele’s contract at Barcelona expires at the end of June and the forward is yet to agree an extension. Alemany was asked about the current situation and insisted he has not heard from Dembele’s agent for a long time, as reported by journalist Diario Sport.

“The renewal of Dembélé? I have a personal opinion on this subject but it is beside the point,” he said. “Only he and his agents know what they will do. We have had no news for 6-7 months.”

Reporter Javi Miguel described Alemany as looking “hurt and p*ssed off” when talking about Dembele’s situation. Miguel also added he now believes Dembele is “99%” out of Barcelona.

Alemany also went on to insist there were no discussions taking place with Dembele and his agent currently despite speculation to the contrary. He added, “there is no negotiation with Dembélé’s representative at the moment.”

Dembele was left on the bench for the second game in a row on Sunday, May 22 against Villarreal. Coach Xavi opted to start on loan forward Adama Traore alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres instead.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dembele Close to PSG?

Dembele is continuing to have doubts about his future at Barcelona and has “one foot” in Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by Cope’s Helena Condis. The 25-year-old has not accepted the renewal offer proposed by Barcelona and is “very close” to moving to the French capital.

Xavi has “not stopped sending him messages asking him to stay” but Dembele still has doubts about continuing his career with the Catalan giants. Dembele has even “asked for a few days to make his decision” and is waiting for his agent to meet with Barca this week once the season has ended.

Yet Dembele’s “dream” is to play alongside Kylian Mbappe at PSG, as reported by Diario Sport. The World Cup winner has just stunned the football world by turning down a move to Real Madrid and signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Barcelona Suffer Raphinha Setback

Barcelona have been widely tipped to bring in Leeds United winger Raphinha if Dembele does indeed leave. However, any move for the Brazilian may just have been complicated by his club’s dramatic escape from relegation.

Raphinha scored in a 2-1 win over Brentford that ensured the Whites will play Premier League football in 2022-23. If Leeds had gone down a clause in Raphinha’s contract would have been activated and made him available for just €25 million.

Barcelona will now have to negotiate with Leeds if they are to sign Raphinha and the Premier League side are likely to want far more than €25m if they are to let the winger leave.

The Catalans have reportedly already agreed on personal terms with Raphinha, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to strike a deal with Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

READ NEXT: Barca New Boy ‘Is a Player You Fall in Love With,’ Says Coach