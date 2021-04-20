Striker ‘Tells Friends & Family’ He’s Joining Barcelona: Report

Sergio Aguero appears to be inching closer to securing a move to Barcelona and has reportedly now informed “family and friends” he will move to the Camp Nou in the summer.
Catalan outlet La Porteria has followed up a report that Aguero is on the brink of signing for Barcelona with a fresh update that states the striker “has communicated and confirmed to his family and circle of friends that he will be wearing the Barça shirt next season.”
Aguero will be a free agent once his contract expires at the Etihad Stadium in the summer and will sign a two-year deal with the Catalan giants, according to the report.
The Argentine has spent the last decade in the Premier League with the Citizens but knows La Liga well from his five years with Atletico Madrid prior to his move to England in 2011.
Aguero Moved Talked Up
Meanwhile, former Barcelona forward Rivaldo has talked up a Barcelona move for Aguero and feels the 32-year-old could thrive alongside compatriot and close friend Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.
The Brazilian offered his thoughts on the potential transfer in a recent column for Betfair where he explained what the Manchester City man can offer the Catalan giants.
‘Signing Aguero on a free transfer could be a coup for Barcelona, ” he wrote. “He has a good relationship with Lionel Messi and, with Barca missing Luis Suarez this season, Aguero would probably go straight into the starting 11. His arrival could also help new club president Joan Laporta persuade Messi to stay at the club.”
There have been reports coach Ronald Koeman would rather bring in Memphis Depay than Aguero, but Rivaldo believes the Argentina international is the better option.
“Apparently, Ronald Koeman disagrees with a potential move to sign Aguero because he is more focused on renewing Barça’s squad by signing younger players it’s his priority.” he added. “But this would be a great opportunity to reinforce the attack without spending too much money.
There’s no doubting Aguero’s quality even though he is heading towards the final years of his career and he could prove to be an astute signing, particularly on a free transfer, even though he’s more likely to be a squad player than a first-team regular at Barca.
Neymar Wants Barcelona Too?
Aguero might not be the only attacker to arrive at Barcelona this summer with Erling Haaland and Neymar still repeatedly linked with a Camp Nou move despite the club’s difficult financial situation.
Neymar is “understood to be open to a return to Barcelona” and Joan Laporta is “also willing to make the deal happen.” However, the club president’s “hands are tied ” because of Barca’s financial problems, according to Marca.
The report adds that the Neymar option remains on the table because his arrival may help convince Lionel Messi to stay and also because he is willing to take a pay cut. Laporta is also keen to make a “statement signing in the summer.”
