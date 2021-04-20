Striker ‘Tells Friends & Family’ He’s Joining Barcelona: Report

Sergio Aguero appears to be inching closer to securing a move to Barcelona and has reportedly now informed “family and friends” he will move to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Catalan outlet La Porteria has followed up a report that Aguero is on the brink of signing for Barcelona with a fresh update that states the striker “has communicated and confirmed to his family and circle of friends that he will be wearing the Barça shirt next season.”

Aguero will be a free agent once his contract expires at the Etihad Stadium in the summer and will sign a two-year deal with the Catalan giants, according to the report.

The Argentine has spent the last decade in the Premier League with the Citizens but knows La Liga well from his five years with Atletico Madrid prior to his move to England in 2011.

Aguero Moved Talked Up

Meanwhile, former Barcelona forward Rivaldo has talked up a Barcelona move for Aguero and feels the 32-year-old could thrive alongside compatriot and close friend Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian offered his thoughts on the potential transfer in a recent column for Betfair where he explained what the Manchester City man can offer the Catalan giants.