Messi’s Key Chat With Barcelona President Laporta Overheard

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi reportedly had a few words for president Joan Laporta about his future after scoring twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Athletic in the Copa del Rey final.

The two had a “brief and informal” chat after the victory in Seville, according to David Bernabéu at Deportes Cuatro. Messi gave little away but seemed pretty relaxed about the situation by telling Laporta, “Presi, I go or I stay, I’ll make it easy for you.”

The report adds that Saturday’s impressive win “is one more reason” for Messi to stay at Barcelona although the captain will not make a final decision on his next move until the campaign has ended.

Barca to Offer Two-Year Deal?

Negotiations over a new contract for Messi are expected to start shortly. Jorge Messi, the Barca captain’s father and agent, was spotted in Barcelona at the weekend amid speculation he will meet with Laporta.

A meeting between Messi senior and Laporta could even occur later this week, according to Catalunya Radio. Laporta will make “an offer that will not leave Messi unhappy” and could be for two more seasons.

The report adds that Laporta met Messi straight after taking office for the second time in March to assess his situation. The feeling the president was left with was that Messi wanted to stay.

Barca’s Plans Depend on Messi

Barcelona will be keen to know Messi’s intentions as soon as possible so they can begin to plan for the future. The club is currently having to “work on two scenarios for next season” based on whether he goes or stays, according to Toni Frieros at Diario Sport.

The Catalan giants won’t put any pressure on the captain to make a decision but the fact remains that “the club’s budget also depends on the best player in the world, given he receives around 10 percent of the club’s annual income.”

Frieros adds that Barcelona needs to put plans in place now for next season and future campaigns and notes how they will “be very different with Messi than without him.”

Messi asked to leave last summer but there is more optimism now that he will choose to stay. The captain has a good relationship with coach Ronald Koeman, can see a host of impressive youngsters coming through and has lifted a trophy as Barcelona captain for the first time this season.

The Argentine said after Saturday’s Copa del Rey win over Athletic that it was “very special” to be the captain of Barcelona which also offers hope he will extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

Both Laporta and Koeman have said on several occasions this season they want Messi to stay and will do all they can to keep him. Barca’s financial problems may mean Messi has to take a pay cut but there’s a growing sense he can be convinced to continue at the club.

