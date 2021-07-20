Barcelona Striker’s Agent Slams ‘Bullsh*t’ Exit Rumors

Martin Braithwaite has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, but his agent has branded the rumors as “bullsh*t” and insists the Denmark international will stay at the Camp Nou.

Hasan Cetinkaya spoke to Danish newspaper BT about Braithwaite’s future, particularly in response to speculation that agent Jorge Mendes is trying to secure the striker a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“It’s all bullsh*t, all these news stories are fake. Jorge Mendes has nothing to do with Martin Braithwaite – that’s also false, just like all the other stories. Jorge Mendes has no players in Barcelona, he has players in Wolverhampton that he can focus on, and I’ll handle my players at Barcelona,” he said. “Why should Martin Braithwaite move to Wolverhampton, and why would an agent who doesn’t represent Barcelona-players try to get my player to Wolverhampton despite his good connections to clubs like Wolves? It’s a waste of everyone’s time.”

Braithwaite ‘Will Continue At Barcelona’

Cetinkaya, whose agency also represents Braithwaite’s Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong, went on to insist the Denmark international has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou and is completely happy with the Catalan giants.

“Martin Braithwaite is playing in the biggest club in the world, he’s working with one of the biggest managers in the world. From day one until now everything has exceeded all expectations with playing time at Barcelona and he’s very happy,” he added. “He was one of the best players at the European Championships with some incredible statistics, and he will continue in Barcelona.”

The Dane signed for Barcelona on an emergency transfer from Leganes in February 2020 for a fee of €18 million. The 30-year-old’s contract contains a buyout clause set at €300 million which runs until 2024.

Braithwaite’s Denmark made it all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 before eventually being knocked out by England after extra-time time. It was an emotional tournament for the Danes who saw key man Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest on the pitch in the team’s opening group game. The midfielder needed to be resuscitated with a defibrillator and has since been discharged from hospital after subsequently undergoing surgery to fit a heart-starting device.

Braithwaite On The Bench?

Braithwaite may want to stay at Barcelona but it’s difficult to see him playing regularly at the Camp Nou next season. The Dane spent most of last season on the bench and will face even more competition for a place in attack after Barca signed Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

The Catalan giants will also be hoping to have teenage star Ansu Fati back fit for the 2021-22 campaign after missing the majority of last season with a knee injury. The youngster is closing in on a return to action but is still working out in the gym currently.

Coach Ronald Koeman is being tipped to start the season with an attack consisting of Memphis Depay, Lionel Messi, and Aguero. Fati will also battle for a place in the starting XI when fit, while Braithwaite appears to be very much a back-up option.

Barcelona also needs to sell players to cut the wage bill and comply with La Liga’s salary cap which had also fueled speculation Braithwaite could be sold. However, his agent’s words suggest the striker has no interest in leaving.

