‘If I Say I Don’t Care, I’m Lying:’ Barcelona Target Talks Future

Raphinha has emerged as a summer transfer target for Barcelona and has discussed the speculation surrounding his future while on international duty with the Brazil national team.

The forward told reporters at a press conference that his future is currently in the hands of his agent Deco, who famously used to play for Barcelona, but admitted he is still not sure where he will be playing his football next season, as reported by Globo.

“I have a contract with Leeds until 2024, my future is in the hands of Deco (manager) and Leeds. My mind is on the national team, on the game and also on my vacations,” he said. “I have a contract with Leeds and this issue will be resolved by my agent. When there is something, he’ll tell me.”

Will Raphinha Replace Dembele?

Raphinha is a possible option to replace Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona. The Frenchman is expected to leave on a free transfer at the end of June when his current deal expires.

The Brazilian is hoping to be part of the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup and admitted his international chances will play a part in any decision on his future.

“If I say that I don’t care, I’m lying knowing that there are less than six months left for the World Cup, you have to be active in the club, that weighs on the decision, but I trust my potential,” he added. “If I stay or leave, I’ll do my best, find my space and I’ll try to be in good form for the World Cup.”

Raphinha and Brazil are due to play friendlies against Japan and Argentina before the players are released and able to take a much-needed break after the 2021-22 season.

Raphinha Moving Away From Barcelona?

Barcelona have reportedly already agreed personal terms with Raphinha on a five-year deal at the Camp Nou but are yet to agree a fee with Leeds which will not prove easy now the Whites have secured their Premier League status.

Raphinha would have been available for just €25m if Leeds had gone down, but the winger helped guarantee another season in the English top-flight by scoring in a vital win over Brentford on the final day of the season.

Leeds are now thought to want at least €55m for Raphinha which is likely to be out of Barcelona’s reach. The Premier League side are also unwilling to accept payments in installments, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, Jesse Marsch’s side are willing to sanction an exit as they are, “sympathetic to Raphinha’s ambition and do not intend to be unfair or obstructive if their valuation is met,” according to The Athletic’s Dermot Corrigan.

The club already know that Raphinha won’t sign a contract extension but “are under no pressure to consider cut-price bids or allow third parties to dictate to them” with their Premier League status assured.

Barcelona have announced plans to vote on a series of measures that could offer the club a huge financial injection this summer, but it still remains to be seen if they will be able to afford a deal for Raphinha.

