‘He Wants To Leave:’ Club President Says Barcelona Target Wants Out

Carlos Soler has been regularly linked with a move to Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window and is definitely keen to leave Valencia, according to club president Anil Murthy.

The Valencia chief has been captured talking about the 25-year-old midfielder in leaked audios published in Valencia’s local Superdeporte newspaper, as reported by Marca.

Murthy discussed Soler at some length and made it clear the Spain international has already told the club he wants to move away.

“Carlos [Soler] is clear that he wants to leave and you have to respect it,” he said. “Carlos has his family, he wants to leave on good terms and he wants his family to be able to go out into the street,” he said.

The Valencia star is out of contract in 2023 and yet to agree an extension, and Murthy also threatened the midfielder not to leave at a time when the club will not be able to receive a transfer fee.

“He wants his family to be well, but I say to him give me an offer, because if he leaves for free in January I will kill him in the press,” he added. “I will put 100 thousand euros in to kill him. You have to bring in money. You came through the academy and the club has invested in you.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Valencia Deny Soler Talk

Murthy’s comments will attract plenty of headlines and come just weeks after the club insisted they were in talks to extend Soler’s contract.

Los Che reacted angrily to a report from Diario AS that Barcelona were planning on selling Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong and had secured an agreement to sign Soler for €20 million.

Don’t lie! — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) May 2, 2022

Valencia published the following statement on the club’s official website.

“In response to a story published this Monday in Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Valencia CF deny the existence of any agreement – or any ongoing negotiation- with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Carlos Soler. The club are currently in an open negotiation process with the player and his agents to extend his contract with Valencia CF.”

Xavi Urges Barcelona To Make Decisions

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Xavi has urged his team to be quick when it comes to making transfer decisions so that he can rebuild his squad. The coach spoke out after seeing his team held to a 0-0 draw at Getafe in Barca’s final away match of the 2021-22 campaign, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“The board, Mateu and Jordi know what we have lacked to compete. From there, we look at the situation and prioritize. It’s time to work to so next year we can compete. We will talk about Riqui and other names in the coming weeks. We will talk to the players and we will be clear,” he said. “We’ll see, depending on the economic situation. If it’s good. I’m optimistic, but we have to see. We have to plan now and we don’t have much time. We start again in two and a half months and are up against the clock. We have to work to be more competitive. This year we haven’t been.”

Barcelona’s transfer activities will be limited by the club’s financial difficulties. However, the team’s draw at Getafe did ensure second place in La Liga which guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup which is worth around €8 million to the Catalan giants.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Rips Up Contract of Highly Rated Teenager