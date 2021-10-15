Barcelona Chief Says Teen ‘Has Been Touched By A Magic Wand’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been full of praise for teenager Pedri who put pen to paper on a new contract at the club that runs until 2026 in a special ceremony on Friday.

Laporta spoke about the 18-year-old at a news conference and made it clear how highly he rates the youngster. The president also said he hopes Pedri spends his entire career at the Camp Nou, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I want Pedri to retire at Barça. He has to follow in the wake of the great players and he is on the way. He is touched by a magic wand and I would sign that he has the professional career that Xavi, Iniesta or Messi have had,” he said. “Xavi or Andrés would say that they have finished their professional career at Barça, and Messi has enjoyed it for many years and gave the best of his sports career at Barça.”

Pedri’s new contract is a cause for celebration for Barcelona given the 18-year-old has already cemented his place in the starting XI at the Camp Nou and with the Spain national team.

The 18-year-old is one of the most highly-rated midfielders in Europe and is one of 20 players nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award, handed out to the best Under-21 player in the world.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pedri Talks Wild Release Clause

Pedri’s new contract contains a release clause set at an eye-watering €1 billion. The clause is designed to ensure the midfielder stays at the Camp Nou and to put off any potential admirers.

The teenager was asked about the huge release clause and says he sees it as a show of faith from the Catalan giants. He explained, “The clause is an image of what the club is betting on me. I really want to add great things to this club. The years and the project are more important to me than the clause.”

Laporta added that he believes “Pedri is worth much more” than the release clause and says it also sends a message to other clubs that Barca want to keep the midfielder for his entire career.

Pedri Won’t Rush Return From Injury

Pedri is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and is set to miss Barcelona’s next clash against Valencia on Sunday. The Spain international offered an update on his injury but denied it was related to a hectic schedule last season when he played 73 times for club and country.

“It has nothing to do with last season, it is true that I played many games but an injury can happen at any time,” he explained. “I had a bit of bad luck and I do not set any deadline to return, you have to recover well to return to maximum.”

Barca will hoping Pedri can return soon with a crunch Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev to follow Sunday’s fixture with Valencia before Real Madrid visit the Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Defender Out For 2-3 Weeks, Will Miss El Clasico: Report