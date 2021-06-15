Three Barcelona Players Close to Sealing Exits: Report

Barcelona‘s summer overhaul of the first-team squad looks set to continue with four players expected to seal moves away from the club and leave the Camp Nou shortly.

Center-back Jean-Clair Todibo will join French side Nice on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The defender’s deal includes a purchase option set at €8.5 million ($9.7m), plus €7m ($9m) in variables.

Back-up left-back Junior Firpo is also on his way out of Barcelona. The Catalan giants are discussing a loan deal with a purchase option with AC Milan, according to Marca. Premier League side West Ham United have also reportedly shown an interest in the former Real Betis man.

Winger Konrad de la Fuente is set to join Marseille and could be joined by Samuel Umtiti, and B team captain Alex Collado, according to Diario Sport. Barcelona is willing to offload the trio and “will do their part to get the deals over the line.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Memphis Depay Set to Arrive at Barcelona?

Barcelona has already signed Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Emerson Royal but could be about to complete a fourth transfer of the summer. Romano reports there is “no doubt” Memphis Depay wants to move to the Camp Nou and the deal will be completed “in the next few days.”

Depay came close to a move to Barcelona in October before the transfer broke down because of the club’s wage cap imposed by La Liga. The Netherlands international is currently with the national team at the 2020 Euros and has already caught the eye.

Barcelona could still bring in more signings. Coach Ronald Koeman reportedly wants to bring in a “powerful” midfielder after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Gabriel Sans.

Koeman is “especially concerned” about the team’s midfield ahead of the 2021-22 season and wants the club to look “for a player with similar characteristics” to Wijnaldum who has moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Who Could Barcelona Sign?

Several players have already emerged as potential options for Barcelona, although any deal is likely to depend on players leaving the Camp Nou first to raise the funds needed to finance transfers.

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, and Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch have all emerged as possible options for the Catalan giants, according to Catalunya Radio.

A move for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has also been mentioned but the Catalans know a deal will be difficult, as reported by Sans and Ferran Martinez at Mundo Deportivo. Pellegrini’s release clause is set at €30 million and the Serie A side want the full price and are not interested in any possible player swap deals with Barcelona.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is also a possible option and wants to leave the Premier League champions, according to The Athletic‘s Sam Lee. The Portugal international came close to a move to the Camp Nou last season and was “crestfallen” after the transfer broke down.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Set To Unveil Unusual New Home Kit For 2021-22 [LOOK]