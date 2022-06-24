Barcelona Told How Much It Will Cost To Land Lewandowski: Report

Robert Lewandowski has become a summer transfer target for Barcelona after stating publicly on several occasions that he wants to leave Bayern Munich before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona have had two offers rejected for the 33-year-old, with Bayern unwilling to sell for less than €50 million, as reported by Marca. The Catalans’ latest offer was for €35 million plus €5m in variables which was “considered insufficient” by Bayern.

The Bavarian giants have already made it clear they do not want to sell Lewandowski, who still has a year remaining on his existing deal at the Allianz Arena. However, Barca know if Bayern don’t sell this summer they will lose Lewandowski for free in 2023 when his contract expires.

Bayern have already moved to bring in an attacking reinforcement ahead of the new campaign. Sadio Mane has signed from Liverpool on a contract that runs until the end of June 2025.

Lewandowski ‘Waiting’ For Barcelona

Lewandowski has also made it clear he’s not interested in hearing from other clubs and only wants to play for Barcelona next season. The Poland international will now be hoping that Barcelona and Bayern can agree a fee.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on the situation and feels patience will be key if the Catalans giants are to land the 33-year-old attacker this summer, as reported by Planet Football.

“The expectation internally at Bayern is that €35million is not enough to convince Bayern, the president, the board, to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer. We know that Bayern are fighting to keep the player at the club, they say that in public they are waiting for him on the first day of pre-season,” he said. “Barca will need an effort, or maybe it will take some time… what’s clear is that Lewandowski is waiting for Barcelona.”

Lewandowski To Speak Out Again?

It’s not clear if Barcelona will be willing to match Bayern’s asking price. There is no doubting Lewandowski’s quality, after all he scored 50 goals last season in all competitions, but the Catalans will surely be reluctant to spend €50m on a player who has already turned 33.

However, Lewandowski is ready to “act again” to try and help a move to Barcelona progress, as reported by Diario Sport. The attacker is willing to speak out once more about his future and has no intention of turning up for pre-season training at Bayern.

The Poland international is still hoping for a “friendly solution” to his situation but that is looking difficult currently with Bayern continuing to adopt a hardline stance despite the striker’s insistence that his time at the club is up.

Barcelona and Lewandowski will need to move quickly if the striker is to move clubs before both teams begin preparations for the new season. The Catalans are due back for training on July 4 ahead of a pre-season tour of the United States.

