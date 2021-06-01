Laporta Makes Exciting Promise to Barcelona Fans About Transfers

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has promised supporters there will be “more news” regarding new signings “next week” after unveiling both Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants confirmed the signing of Aguero on a free transfer on Monday and followed that up on Tuesday with the return of defender Eric Garcia. Both players will officially join the club on July 1 on free transfers.

Laporta spoke at a news conference to unveil Garcia and said more signings will be on the way shortly as the club looks to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season, as reported by ESPN’s Samuel Marsden.

“There will be more presentations of players, we’re working on it. We’re working to sign players that improve the first team,” he said. “We need to balance the squad, you will see what we’re working on. Next week there will be more news.”

One potential arrival is right-back Emerson Royal from Real Betis. Juan Bustos of RTV Betis has confirmed the Los Verdiblancos have agreed a deal with the Catalan giants, according to Marca.

“Barcelona will pay nine million euros, it was a deal which was already agreed more or less,” Bustos said said. “There is a good relationship between the clubs and this is good news. It is a shame to see the player leave because he has grown a lot here.”

Netherlands duo Memphis Depay and Georgino Wijnaldum also continue to be linked with a move to the Camp Nou on free transfers. The two players are currently with the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020.

Laporta Offers Messi Update

Laporta also offered an update on Lionel Messi’s future. The captain is in talks to extend his contract which expires later this month, and Laporta remains confident he will stay, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“The renewal of Messi does not depend on the audit. We are in talks with the agents of Leo and they are going well. We hope they continue to progress. We more or less have the [audit] results of the year under control,” he said. “What happens with Leo is not a matter of money, but a matter of the future & sports. He wants to continue with this idea because he wants a team that can help him win leagues, Champions [League] and titles in the short-term.”



Messi is also away on international duty currently with Argentina for World Cup qualifying fixtures and the Copa America. The 33-year-old is ready to sign a two-year deal and is happy to accept the offer Barca has made, according to journalist Miguel Rico.

Barcelona Set For Summer Exodus?

The arrival of new players will also mean that Barca will look to make sales this summer, and a host of stars have been linked with exits in order to trim the wage bill and raise some much-needed finances.

Laporta was also asked about the possibility of playing leaving and admitted there will also be news on potential departures shortly. He explained, “Everything is being planned, you will have news. If there are entries, there must be exits. We will have to balance the first team squad. You will see the decisions.”

Coach Ronald Koeman has reportedly made a ‘blacklist’ of nine players who could be deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the new season. The Dutchman’s future is also in doubt with Laporta yet to make a final decision on whether Koeman will stay on.

