Xavi Excited By Barcelona Loanee: ‘He Can Be An Important Player’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has offered his verdict on loanee Ez Abde who is enjoying an impressive loan spell at La Liga side Osasuna during the 2022-23 campaign.

The 21-year-old winger has hmade 25 appearances this season and helped his side to the final of the Copa del Rey. Xavi told a pre-match press conference that he’s been impressed with Abde and feels he could have a big future at the Camp Nou, as reported by Sport.

“He is playing very well at Osasuna and has made the most of his loan spell. In the summer he will come back, we will look at him, evaluate the situation and decide what we are going to do,” he explained. “I think he can be an important player in the future. We will see.”

Barca are keen to keep Abde but would reportedly have to consider bids of around 30 million euros for the winger because of their financial situation. Abde did sign a new contract at Barca before he departed on loan and the club also increased his buyout clause to 200 million euros.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Abde Double Downs Elche

Abde impressed last time out for Osasuna, scoring a brace to secure a comeback win over Elche. Xavi said that his performance is the kind he’ll need to produce consistently if he is to impress back at Barca.

“The level he showed yesterday with Osasuna (scoring twice) is the level he should always show because this is Barça. Here he must show his best level and have continuity. I insist that we will evaluate him and decide what to do with him,” he added. “In Pamplona they are delighted with his participation and his professionalism and that is very good. We are happy with his performances.”

Abde will certainly have competition for places if he does return, although Barcelona are expected to make changes to their attack in the summer. President Joan Laporta has already warned a new player could arrive which would mean “someone has to leave.”

Abde Uncertain On Barcelona Future

The Barcelona loanee has not said much about his future and admitted after the win over Elche he’s unsure where he will be playing his football after the end of the current campaign.

“Next year? Only God knows,” he told DAZN after the match. “The coach always tells me that I have to play in the second line, without staying back. I listened to him and got the goal. The second was… I don’t think I’m going to do it again. It was a great goal, but I’m sure there’ll be more to come.”

Abde has certainly proved his worth on loan this season and seems to have played his way into Xavi’s plans for next season. Barca’s finances mean there is no guarantee he will stay but it would be no surprise if he was given the chance to impress in the new campaign.

READ NEXT: Lewandowski Sends Barcelona ‘Nice Football’ Warning