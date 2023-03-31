Xavi Explains Ansu Fati’s Lack of Game Time at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has explained why Ansu Fati is struggling for game time at the Camp Nou after his father spoke out in an explosive interview and told his son to leave the club.

Xavi was asked by reporters at a pre-match press conference on Friday, March 31 why Fati had fallen out of favor at the club and came up with the following response.

“Because this is Barca and there are really good players. Lewandowski, Ferran, Raphinha, Dembele. That’s Barca,” he said. “A player has to understand that now we can introduce five substitutions, we can change systems, dynamics. In 30 minutes you can change the match. Ansu is participating. We need patience, not just for Ansu. He’s just 20 years old.”

Fati has managed just nine league starts so far this season and has scored only three times in Spain’s top flight. His last league goal came all the way back in October in a 3-0 victory against Villarreal.

Why Did Ansu Fati’s Dad Say?

Fati’s father made his frustrations at Barcelona clear in an interview with Cope. The striker’s dad said he would like his son to leave the club so that he can play regularly but knows that is not what the 20-year-old wants right now, as reported by Sport.

“If it were up to me, I would take him away from Barça but he wants to stay,” he said. “We are talking about Barça’s ’10′, a Spanish national team international and a boy who came out of La Masia. Ansu doesn’t want to sign for another club but I want to see him succeed.”

Fati’s father has also reportedly accused Xavi of a “lack of respect” towards his son and feels the manager is being unfair to the youngster. Xavi has previously made it clear Fati has his full backing and he does not want to see him leave Barcelona.

Chance For Fati Against Elche?

Barcelona now resume their La Liga campaign on Saturday, April 1 against Elche, the division’s bottom team. Fati has a good chance of playing as Raphinha is suspended and Ousmane Dembele remains injured.

Xavi also his his press conference that he has spoken to Fati in the wake of his father’s interview and revealed the striker is feeling calm and is focusing on his football currently.

“I have talked to Ansu. He’s calm, focused on the team. I’m worried about Ansu, not about his dad or his agent or his family. I want him to be happy. He’s OK, he’s working hard. I don’t give much importance to his dad’s words,” he added. “I’ve eperienced similar things when I was a player. The most important thing is Ansu and he is happy, working hard and focused on the project and he’s a great person. He’s helping us a lot. I want him to succeed at the club. We have good feelings.”

Victory for Barcelona on Saturday would move the Catalans another step closer to the tile. A win would extend Barca’s lead over Real Madrid to 15 points ahead of Los Blancos’ clash against Real Valladolid.

