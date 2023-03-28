Xavi Accused of ‘Lack of Respect’ Towards Barcelona Forward: Report

Barcelona have met with Ansu Fati’s father this week to discuss the forward’s situation at the Camp Nou amid speculation he could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Bori Fati has made it clear his son does not want to leave but has also told the club he is not happy with the striker’s role at the Camp Nou, as reported by Adria Albets for Cadena Ser. The striker’s father has accused Xavi of a “lack of respect” towards his son and does not understand his lack of game time.

The family also think that Xavi’s treatment of Fati is “unfair” and believe the only option for their son will be to leave Barcelona if he continues to spend the majority of his time on the bench.

Fati has only started nine La Liga games so far this season and has not scored in the Spanish top flight since October 2022. The forward’s lack of game time has seen his transfer value drop from €80 million to just €35m.

The youngster burst onto the scene in 2019, breaking records left, right and center for Barcelona and looked to have a dazzling future ahead of him. However, his career has been badly disrupted by a succession of injuries which have left him struggling to rediscover his very best form.

Fati’s Family Get Frustrated

This is not the first time that Bori Fati has spoken of his son’s frustrations at the club. He said in an interview back in October that he needs to play more minutes after putting his injury problems behind him.

Braima Camar, Fati’s uncle, has also entered the debate about the striker’s game time at the Camp Nou. He told RAC1 back in December that Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has already told Xavi he will leave if he does not play regularly.

Yet it’s worth noting that Fati has not openly expressed a desire to leave and, instead, has made it clear he wants to stay. The Spaniard revealed he was angry at having been substituted against Cadiz, after firing another blank, but made it clear he is contracted to Barca until 2027 and hopes to spend “even more years here.”

Opportunity Knocks For Fati

Barcelona and Fati are set to return to action after the most recent international break on Saturday, April 1 against Elche. Saturday’s opponents are rock bottom of La Liga and the game is surely a match-up the club’s strikers will be relishish.

Fati does have a good chance of being handed a rare start against Elche. Ousmane Dembele remains on the injured list, while Brazilian forward Raphinha is suspended due to yellow-card accumulation.

Xavi must therefore choose carefully who to feature in attack alongside top scorer Robert Lewandowski. Fati and Ferran Torres will be eager for minutes and a chance to find the back of the net in La Liga for the first time in 2023.

