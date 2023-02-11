Xavi Insists He Has ‘Blind Confidence’ In Barcelona Forward

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has given young forward Ansu Fati his full confidence and insisted once again that the club have no plans to sell the Spain international.

Xavi told a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s next La Liga match against Villarreal that he can’t understand the current speculation surrounding the 20-year-old forward, as reported by Yahoo.

“I have blind confidence in him. I have it with everyone. We have been shaping the squad based on what I wanted,” he said. “I have confidence with everyone and especially with Ansu. He is a player for the present and for the future. He has to have patience and give everything when he comes in, which he is doing.”

The transfer window is now closed until the summer and Xavi appeared riled by questions about the possibility of Fati leaving the Camp Nou any time soon.

“At this moment there is no one transferable. The market has finished, I don’t know what we are doing talking about sales, we are playing the season,” he added. “We are talking about the sale of Ansu, who was not talked about all month in January. I don’t understand it and even less in the Barcelona environment. I have a lot of hope for him.”

This is the second time in a matter of weeks that Xavi has been forced to send out a strong message regarding Fati’s Barcelona future. The youngster continues to be linked with a summer exit after making just five La Liga starts this season.

More Backing For Fati

Xavi is not the only coach backing Fati during what is a tricky period in his fledgling career. New Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has also spoken highly of the Barcelona star and expects him to rediscover his best form.

“It is in a process of continuing to find and grow. He has to mature, personally and footballingly,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “When he regains confidence and security, we will see the best Ansu Fati. We haven’t seen the best version of Ansu yet. It won’t take long, it’s innate.”

Fati will be hoping those words mean he will be called up for the next round of Spain fixtures. La Roja return to action in March with two Nations League games against Norway and Scotland.

The Barcelona striker was part of the Spain squad for World Cup 2022 but barely played in Qatar. Fati managed just two substitute appearances under previous coach Luis Enrique but will be hoping for more opportunities under De La Fuente.

Fati To Face Villarreal?

Fati has only scored three goals this season in the Spanish top flight but will hopeful of minutes against Villarreal next time out as he possesses a strong record against the Yellow Submarine in La Liga.

The youngster has scored in three of his last four outings against Villarreal and has a total of four goals in just five matches against Sunday’s opponents. Fati may have to settle for a place on the bench at the Estadio de la Cerámica but will be hoping he can make an impact as a substitute.

Barcelona’s match against Villarreal will see the Catalans come up against former manager Quique Setien. The coach was in charge of Barca for just 25 matches and was fired just days after the club were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern in the Champiojns League.

