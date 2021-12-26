Xavi Makes Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen Decision: Report

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has made a big decision regarding Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen who have both struggled to impress for the Catalan giants so far in 2021-22.

There has been speculation that the duo are no longer considered “untouchable” at the Camp Nou, but Xavi has decided both players are “essential” and his priority is to try to rediscover the “best version” of both stars, as reported by Sergi Graell at Diario Sport.

Ter Stegen made his 300th appearance for Barca last time out against Sevilla and conceded his 300th goal for the club during the match which finished in a 1-1 draw at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Xavi is already working on strengthening the defense and has “no doubt” Ter Stegen can be important in the second half of the season. The new coach also wants to use the German’s excellent ability on the ball to help beat opponents who press high.

The 41-year-old also has plans for De Jong and wants “to find a way to empower” the Dutchman. Xavi feels the midfielder has looked lost at times this season and wants him to have more of an influence on games.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Backs Ter Stegen

Xavi offered his full backing to Ter Stegen ahead of the draw at Sevilla. The coach insisted the German is “fundamental” to his team and even compared the stopper to Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer at a pre-match press conference.

“Marc is fundamental to the team. When I spoke before about the commitment of the players, he’s the same. For us, Ter Stegen is fundamental. His commitment, dedication and professionalism is extraordinary,” he said. “We won in Villarreal because of a pass from him. On the ball, only Neuer is at his level, there’s no other goalkeeper with that quality. He wants to improve, obviously, there are moments when he makes errors. Can he improve? Yes, he knows that. For us he’s one of the best in the world.”

Ter Stegen sent a message to supporters after the draw which saw him make his 300th appearance for the Catalan giants.

Xavi Responds To De Jong Whistles

The Barcelona boss has also been quick to defend De Jong after he was whistled by some sections of the support when he was replaced in the second half of Barca’s 3-2 win over Elche.

Xavi raised a few eyebrows with his decision to replace De Jong but made it clear after the match why he had made the substitution, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

“De Jong has given us things. He has perhaps not been as fluid as Gavi or Nico today, but he is making an amazing effort,” he said. “He has had discomfort all week. It is a matter of fatigue, because has played practically every minute.”

Xavi has already ruled out the possibility of Barca selling De Jong this season but the Dutchman may well have to step up his game in the new year if he is to remain in the starting XI in 2022.

Pedri is due back from injury in January which will increase the competition for places in the Barcelona midfield with captain Sergio Busquets and impressive youngsters Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, and Riqui Puig also available.

READ NEXT: Xavi Shares Moment With Rakitic During Barcelona Clash [WATCH]

