Xavi Offers Barcelona Players Some Lewandowski Advice

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has offered his players some advice on how to get the best out of striker Robert Lewandowski, who is not quite at his prolific best currently.

Lewandowski scored his 25th goal of the season last time out for Barcelona but was left frustrated after the defeat to Manchester United after seeing team-mate Ansu Fati waste a late chance.

Xavi was asked about Lewandowski’s contribution at a pre-match press conference and thinks he is giving a lot to the side but that his team-mates need to provide the striker with more service inside the box.

“I think he participates a lot. He comes deep to receive the ball, he links with other players,” he said. “We need to look for him more in the 18-year-old box. I think we are missing that final pass towards him in the penalty area.”

Lewandowski has scored 3 goals in his last 6 matches for Barcelona but isn’t scoring at quite the same rate as when he first signed for the club from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Xavi’s decision to switch to using four midfielders has affected Lewandowski’s play as has the absence of Ousmane Dembele through injury. The Frenchman is now back in training and is expected to return to first-team action next month.

Barcelona ‘Much More Competitive’ With Lewandowski

Lewandowski’s goals have helped Barcelona to the top of the table in La Liga, and 8 points clear of nearest rivals Real Madrid, but Xavi feels the striker has given the Catalan giants far more than just goals.

“He conscious of the fact that this is a process with mid to long-term objectives,” he explained. “He decided to come here last year and I think now we are much more competitive than when he arrived. We have won one title so far. He is conscious that we can compete with the best. Robert is now focused on wining the league and the cup.”

Barcelona were knocked out of the Europa League last time out but could still end the season with three trophies. The Spanish Super Cup has already been secured, while Barcelona are in a commanding position in the league and face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Expect Goals Against Almeria?

Lewandowski can be forgiven for licking his lips at the prospect of taking on Almeria on Sunday. Barcelona’s next opponents shipped 6 goals to Girona last time out in La Liga and have won just 6 games all season.

Almeria’s record of 40 goals conceded from 22 league goals is also only beaten by bottom side Elche, who have let in 48 goals this season and look destined to be relegated.

Barcelona will also head to Andalusia knowing they are yet to taste defeat to the Rojiblancos in 13 meetings. The Catalans have won 11 and drawn two and will be big favorites to bounce back from their European disappointment and claim all three points.

