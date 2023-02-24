‘Upset’ Lewandowski Confronted Teammate After Barcelona Loss: Report

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was on target for his team against Manchester United in the Europa League but could not prevent Xavi’s side going out of the tournament after a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.

The Poland international was left “visibly upset” after the match and was particularly unhappy with team-mate Ansu Fati, according to AS. The striker saw the youngster waste a late chance which he felt should have fallen to him instead and reproached Fati in the locker room after the defeat.

It’s not the first time such an action has happened. Lewandowski also felt that Fati snatched an opportunity from him against Real Betis. The striker spoke to Fati and urged him “to be more attentive” in the future.

Barcelona’s defeat to Manchester United means Xavi’s side must now focus on domestic competitions for the rest of the campaign. The Catalans remain eight points clear at the top of La Liga and face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Lewandowski Hits Landmark Against Man Utd

Lewandowski arrived at Old Trafford on Thursday for his first ever match at the iconic stadium. The Poland international needed little time to make an impression, scoring the opener from the penalty spot after just 18 minutes.

The veteran’s goal means he has now scored 25 from just 30 games this season for the Blaugrana. It’s the 12th consecutive season in which Lewandowski has hit at least 25 goals at club level, according to Opta.

Lewandowski’s goals means he remains favorite to lift the coveted Pichichi award, given to La Liga’s top scorer, at the end of the season. The former Bayern man currently leads the charts on 15 goals and is four ahead of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias.

Lewandowski Sends Message To Barcelona Fans

Barcelona’s top scorer took time out to send a message to fans following the team’s early exit from European competition. The striker admits it’s a blow but is still hoping to lift trophies with Barcelona this season.

“We fought until the last minute but unfortunately it wasn’t enough tonight,” he said.

“We are disappointed, but we still have trophies to win this season. Thank you for your support.”

Barcelona will need to bounce back next time out against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday, February 26. Xavi’s side should be confident of returning to winning ways as they possess a good record against Sunday’s opponents.

The two teams have met 13 times with Barcelona winning 11 and drawing two of those meetings and conceding an average of three goals per game. Almeria head into the match just one place above the drop zones and fresh from a 6-2 drubbing by Girona.

