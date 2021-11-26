Xavi Tells Riqui Puig What He Wants From Him at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi has offered his thoughts on midfielder Riqui Puig who continues to struggle for game time at the Camp Nou, particularly following the emergence of teenagers Gavi and Nico Gonzalez.

Xavi was asked for his thoughts on the 22-year-old at a pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Villarreal. The coach made it clear that the youngster will get chances to impress this season, as reported by Diario Sport.

“He is one of the squad and, like everyone, will have opportunities, we are in several competitions. He has a huge talent to attack defenders, to reach the area and is capable of giving that final pass we need,” he said. “He has an innate talent and has to be important for the team like Gavi and Nico are. He has to dare, he has to shoot, he has to get to the area.”

Puig was advised to go out on loan by former boss Ronald Koeman but opted to stay and has found first-team appearances hard to come by. He’s only managed one substitute appearance for Xavi so far, playing the final 12 minutes against Espanyol last time out in La Liga.

Xavi Not Interested in Selling Midfielders

Xavi’s comments suggest Puig will get chances to impress this season, although the midfielder will have to be patient. There have been rumors Puig could leave in January, in search of more regular game time, while Gavi has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

The Barcelona boss was asked about the speculation and whether there was any possibility the club could be tempted to cash in on any of their midfielders but insisted they were not thinking of any sales.

“We need them, there are players who are playing and are not for sale at all,” he said. What we want is for them to be here and reinforce them, it is not our idea that they are for sale.”

Villarreal Up Next For Barcelona

Puig may have to settle for a place on the bench again on Saturday, November 26 when Barcelona take on Villarreal at El Madrigal. The midfielder is behind Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Nico, and Gavi in the pecking currently order at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is expecting a tough game against Villarreal who have also endured a tough start to the season. The Yellow Submarine head into the weekend down in 12th place in the league table but Xavi is expecting a tough match.

“They are a great team, a Champions League calibre team and they have one of the best coaches of recent Spanish times. Unai Emery will make things difficult for us,” he said. “We are prepared to compete tomorrow. We know it will be difficult, it’s a difficult stadium as well. We have won there but it’s been difficult so we expect a difficult opponent. It will be difficult from Espanyol and Benfica.”

Barcelona do have a good recent record against Villarreal. The Catalans have won the last four La Liga meetings between the two sides and have not lost in the league to the Yellow Submarine since March 2009.

