Xavi Reveals His ‘Biggest Regret’ At Barcelona After Super Cup Win

Barcelona have set up a Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid after beating Real Betis in a penalty shoot-out in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The game ended 2-2 after extra-time, meaning spot-kicks were needed.

Manager Xavi spoke out after match and revealed his “biggest regret” was not bringing on striker Ansu Fati earlier, as reported by Marca. Fati scored a brilliant goal in extra-time to make it 2-1 to the Catalans before Loren Moron equalized at the death.

ANSU FATI WITH A BEAUTIFUL FINISH ON THE VOLLEY 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9ffGjylwxm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2023

“Ansu? My biggest regret today, I should have brought him on earlier. He’s been much better since coming back from the World Cup,” he said. “He scored a goal and his penalty, I’m happy for him because he’s suffered to be here, and to perform at this level.”

Fati has endured a tough season after returning to fitness but has shown signs of improvement recently. The Spain international struck against Intercity in the Copa del Rey and now has two in his last three outings.

Xavi will be hoping he can continue his improved form, particularly as he will be without Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres due to suspension for his team’s next two La Liga matches.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Can Fati Kick On For Barcelona?

Fati spoke to Barca TV after the game and admitted Barcelona had endured a tough contest against Real Betis but was thrilled to have scored and helped his team into a final against Real Madrid, as reported by Diario Sport.

“It was a difficult game, Betis is a great team and in the end we have won on penalties. The important thing is that we are in the final,” he said. “This is football, we have to be prepared for all situations, the rival also plays and Betis is a great team. We have to always be one hundred percent because if not, that’s it you see.”



The Spain international’s goal will put him in contention to start the next game in attack on Sunday. Robert Lewandowski looks destined to contine, after scoring on his return to the team, but the other two places are up for grabs.

Ousmane Dembele impressed again versus Real Betis and could play on the right wing, but it would not be a surprise to see Fati feature on the left, particularly as Raphinha and Ferran Torres struggled to shine in the semi-final.

Xavi Eyeing First Trophy

Barcelona now head into Sunday’s match aiming to lift the first trophy of Xavi’s reign as coach. The boss won everything possible as a player but is still waiting for his first trophy in Spanish football as a manager.

Beating Real Madrid will not be an easy task. Xavi’s side are three points clear of Los Blancos in the league table but were beaten 3-1 by Carlo Ancelotti’s men when the teams met in the top flight back in October.

Real Madrid progressed to the final by beating Valencia in their semi-finals. However, the side from the Spanish capital also needed penalties to progress after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Ancelotti also suffered a triple injury blow during the match. Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao all suffered problems and may well be doubtful for Sunday’s final.

READ NEXT: Barca Star to Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report