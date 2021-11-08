Xavi Reveals Text Message From Messi On Barcelona Return

Xavi Hernandez was unveiled as Barcelona’s new manager on Monday at the Camp Nou in front of thousands of supporters who came to see the club legend return home.

The 41-year-old has signed a contract with Barcelona until June 2023 and spoke to reporters at a press conference after his presentation about his aims for the Catalan giants.

Xavi also revealed he had received a text message from former captain Lionel Messi after it was confirmed he would be replacing Ronald Koeman as manager at the Camp Nou.

“I am of course a great friend with Messi,” he said. “He texted me and wished me the best of luck. I also sent him the best. He’s the best player in football’s history but he’s not here. We have other players who have to make a difference on the field, we can’t think about the players who are not here.”

Xavi also had a message for supporters after signing his contract on the pitch at the Camp Nou. He told the crowd, “Thank you very much I don’t want to cry but I’m really thankful to the club, to the fans, it’s just amazing. I can say one thing. We are the best club in the world and we are going to work to try and win many titles. Barca cannot draw or lose we have to win every single game.”

Xavi Discusses His Philosophy

Much will be expected of the new Barcelona coach and Xavi was happy to discuss his approach and the type of football he wants to see his team playing at the Camp Nou, as reported by ESPN.

“At the end of the day, the idea is the same as [Johan] Cruyff’s. My first defender is the striker and my first attacker is the goalkeeper. We have to work tactically, press high and dominate the ball,” he said. “It’s not about being tough, but having rules. I will try to help the players, personally and professionally. I know how taxing it is psychologically to play for this club.”

Xavi takes over a Barcelona team down in ninth position in La Liga and already 11 points behind early leaders Real Sociedad. The team is also on a poor run of form domestically and threw away a 3-0 lead over Celta Vigo last time out to draw 3-3.

Puyol & Iniesta React to Xavi’s Appointment

Barcelona legends Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta have sent messages of support and congratulations to Xavi after he was presented at the Camp Nou. Iniesta and Xavi formed a famous partnership in midfield for Barca and the 37-year-old is delighted to see his good friend back at the club.

“What a great day !!,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m so glad for you, friend. I wish you all the luck in the world and that we continue to enjoy our Barça.”

Qué gran día!!

Me alegro mucho por ti, amigo. Te deseo toda la suerte del mundo y que sigamos disfrutando de nuestro Barça ❤️💙#bentornatXavi アミーゴ、自分のことのようにとても嬉しく思います！世界中の幸運が訪れるよう願っていますし、これからも僕たちのバルサを楽しんでいこう❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/OgkvLzFWzg — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) November 8, 2021

Puyol is also delighted that Xavi is back home. He tweeted, “Winning, losing or drawing is part of the sport. That we feel proud of our team does not have to depend on the result, but on the effort and commitment. Good luck Xavi! Long live Barça.”

The former captain has been linked with a return to Barcelona as part of Xavi’s coaching staff, according to journalist Miquel Blazquez.

President Joan Laporta hinted at the press conference that Puyol and Dani Alves could be involved, as reported by journalist Shay Lugassi. He said, “With Puyol there is a very direct relationship. Dani Alves is a very open relationship and has offered himself. They can help if Xavi needs them.”

Xavi’s first game in charge will be against Espanyol in La Liga at Camp Nou on November 20. The Catalan giants then face Benfica three days later in a crunch Champions League match where a victory will ensure qualification to the last 16.

