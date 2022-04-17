Xavi Tells Barcelona He Needs 4 More ‘Essential’ Signings: Report

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is continuing to plan for next season and is hoping the Catalan giants can add more players to the squad despite the ongoing financial difficulties at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans are expected to bring in center-back Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers, but Xavi is hoping for further additions.

Xavi told the board “a few days ago” that the duo are not enough and four more players are “essential” if the team is to fight for trophies next season, as reported by Xavi Lemus at Catalunya Radio.

Barcelona’s Europa League exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt has highlighted the squad’s shortcomings and shown the need to “increase the quality of the squad” this summer.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What Does Xavi Want?

Xavi wants Barca to sign a left-back to provide competition to Jordi Alba. A right-back will also be needed as there are doubts over Dani Alves and Sergino Dest. Alves is out of contract in the summer and Dest could be sold if an acceptable offer arrives.

The coach will also want a winger if Ousmane Dembele leaves. The forward is out of contract in the summer and yet to extend, while on-loan winger Adama Traore is unlikely to see his move made permanent.

Xavi also wants another center-forward who can “bring more goals.” Barca signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, who has 10 goals in 14 games, but Xavi wants another prolific attacker.

President Joan Laporta said in March 2021 that he expects the club to sign at least four players in an interview with El Periodico.

“[It’s] more or less determined. May vary depending on exits. We will incorporate four players at least,” he said. “We will reinforce defensive, midfield and forward positions.”

Barcelona Busy With Renewals

Barcelona will also be busy with contract renewals over the final weeks of the season which may also shape their transfer business. Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele are out of contract at the end of the campaign, while Barca also want to tie down talented youngsters Ronald Araujo and Gavi.

The Catalans will meet the agents of all four players shortly to try and find agreements, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. Barca are hoping to be able to sign off a new long-term deal for Araujo that runs until 2026.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany will also meet Gavi’s agent and hopes to finalize a similar deal. The 17-year-old has offers from “several powerful clubs” but the club know the midfielder wants to stay.

Sergi Roberto’s case is somewhat different as Barca are split over whether the versatile 30-year-old should stay. The La Masia graduate is willing to lower his salary to continue but is also aware he could earn more elsewhere.

Dembele is another player who knows he won’t lack of offers if he does not continue at Barcelona. Talks over a new deal for the Frenchman failed in January but have since restarted, although it’s not clear if the two sides will be able to find an agreement this time around

READ NEXT: Barcelona Chief Confirms Club’s No. 9 For Next Season