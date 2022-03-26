Laporta Confirms How Many Players Barcelona Want to Sign

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has discussed the club’s transfer plans ahead of the summer 2022 transfer window and made it clear it could be a busy time for the Catalan giants.

Laporta told El Periodico that Barcelona want to make signings in all areas of the squad in a bid to challenge for trophies under Xavi in the 2022-23 campaign.

“[It’s] more or less determined. May vary depending on exits. We will incorporate four players at least,” he explained. “We will reinforce defensive, midfield and forward positions.”

Barcelona have already completed a deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie who will arrive on a free transfer at the end of the season, as reported by Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen will also move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

Laporta Talks Haaland and Mbappe Rumors

Barcelona continue to be linked with a host of big-name attackers despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is thought to be Laporta’s top target but the president offered the following response when asked about a possible move for the the striker, as reported by Marca.

“I will not talk about specific players but I can tell you that we will not do any deals that put the club at risk. The members can be calm because we are not going to lose our heads over an operation of this magnitude,” he said. “Most players want to come to Barcelona, they like the club, the team, our philosophy, our way of working, of interpreting football. And this is good, we are seeing this in many cases and on a daily basis. “They will have to adapt to Barcelona’s salary levels and to an economic structure of the deal that maintains the sustainability and balance of the club.”

Laporta was also quizzed on a report in French newspaper L’Equipe that the Catalan giants could enter the race to sign Kylian Mbappe when his contract at PSG expires at the end of the current campaign.

“We are used to show business,” he responded. “They are free to post whatever they want. We have a marked line. We will not comment on news that would increase prices.”

Praise For Xavi

Laporta also took time out to praise coach Xavi. The team has moved into third place in the table under the new manager, enjoying an impressive 4-0 win over league leaders Real Madrid last time out, and are unbeaten in their last 13 league games.

The president hailed the team’s Clasico result and said Xavi already reminded him of some of the best coaches he has worked with at the Camp Nou.

“He is the one with the leadership. He knows about this because he has belonged to the best in the history of Barça. The proof is how Barça played at the Bernabéu, making an exhibition,” he added. “He reminds me of the great coaches I’ve had. These players are still young, the veterans are embracing the newcomers, and the additions have adapted quickly.”

Barcelona’s next match is against Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Sunday, April 3. A win for Xavi’s side would see the team leapfrog Sevilla and move into second place in the table and with a game in hand on the Andalusians.

