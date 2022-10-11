4 Best Football Throwing Machines for Practice

Football throwing machines are invaluable tools for practicing catching the ball, whether for receptions, interceptions, kickoff returns, punt returns, or long snaps.
They are designed to promote efficiency and accuracy without the use of an actual quarterback or kicker. High-powered motors allow you to get more repitions in a shorter period of time, maximizing practice session production.
And we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular football throwing machines on the market right now. So check out the pros and cons ans see which is best for you or your team.
1. Jugs Football Passing MachinePrice: $3,795.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Delivers up to 600 passes, kicks, and punts in an hour
- Can throw passes from 5 to 80 yards in all directions as it swivels 360 degrees
- Throws spirals or end-over-end kicks (7 second hang time) at any speed with the turn of the speed setting dial
- Shorter legs for snaps to kickers/punters sold separately
- Might cause quick damage to lesser quality footballs (only throws regulation size footballs)
- This machine is heavier than the others on the list
A pioneer when it comes to football throwing machines, the Jugs Passing Machine has been used for nearly 50 years by teams of all levels, from high school to the NFL.
This machine can throw pin-point accurate passes (perfect spirals, too) from 5 to 80 yards in all directions thanks to its ability to swivel 360 degrees. There’s also a convenient dial which allows to quickly set your desired speed. It can throw up to 600 passes in an hour, providing maximum efficiency.
The Jugs machine is more than passing. It can be used for kickoffs and punts with high-lofting, end-over-ends kicks with up to a 7-second hang time (also up to 80 yards).
And, of course, it can be used on the defensive side of the ball to help the secondary and linebackers in coverage drills.
Weighing about 130 pounds, the machine has a transport wheel for easy movement. It has a single 1/4 horsepower motor.
Find more Jugs Football Passing Machine information and reviews here.
-
2. Snap Attack Football MachinePrice: $3,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wheel tilt handles on both sides quickly can change to right- or left-handed spirals and kickoffs
- Solid throwing wheels designed to minimize wear and eliminates air pressure loss
- Trajectory handle can change the direction of the throws instantly
- It's on the pricey side
- Quantities might be limited
- It's the heaviest machine on the list
The Snap Attack Football Machine is all about distance, efficiency, and realistic practice sessions.
One of the furthest football throwing machines on the market, launching passes and punts up to 100 yards and kickoffs 70-plus. The wheel tilt handles instantly lets you change to either right- or left-handed spirals and the trajectory handle allows you to move the pivot head in any direction. The ball feed slide promotes faster, consistent delivery.
The throwing wheels are designed to minimize wear and tear and the wheel covers protection for coaches and players.
This machine can also be used for long snapping.
Find more Snap Attack Football Machine information and reviews here.
-
3. First Pitch Quarterback Football Passing & Kicking MachinePrice: $2,288.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two motors (1/3 horsepower apiece) provide maximum power and durability
- Adjustable legs get a custom height for passes, kicks, and even long snaps
- Can throw accurate spiral passes up to 80 yards (kickoffs to 80 yards, too)
- Quantities are limited
- Some found it took some to assemble and/or find the ideal pass settings
- Not ideal for youth size footballs
The least expensive product on this list, the First Pitch Quarterback Football Passing & Kicking Machine is highlighted by two powerful motors, each boasting 1/3 horsepower.
The machine runs off 120 Volt power or a 1500 Watt generator and can throw spirals and also kickoffs and punts up to 80 yards.
Adjustable legs allow to you to change the height, while the sturdy swivel base lets you cover the entire field to maximize efficient, game-like situation prices.
It can be used with both official and youth sized footballs.
Find more First Pitch Football Passing & Kicking Machine information and reviews here.
-
4. Aerial Attack Football Throwing MachinePrice: $3,079.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ball feed cradle allows for more consistently accurate football deliveries
- Solid throwing wheels helps eliminate wear and tear
- Speed control is conveniently located and easy to operate
- Can't be used for long snapping
- No option to simulate left-handed spirals
- Quantities are limited
The Aerial Attack Football Throwing Machine prides itself on the device’s kicking prowess, including right-footed spiral punts and end-over-end kickoffs.
You can practice recovering squib, pooch, and onside kicks, too. All while using the handle to put the kicks in any direction.
And, of course, it can be used for receiving and defensive drills with superior efficiency and accuracy. The ball will travel from 5 to 80 yards with a right-handed spiral. The ball feed cradle promotes consisteny accuracy for more efficient practice sessions.
The wheels are built prevent wear and tear, while the wheel guards offer protection for coaches and players.
Find more Aerial Attack Football Throwing Machine information and reviews here.