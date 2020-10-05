Four Transfer Deals Barcelona Could Complete On Deadline Day

Barcelona still have four deals they could complete before the transfer window closes at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Catalan giants have already brought in Sergino Dest and sold Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Arturo Vidal but still have some further tweaks they’d like to make to their squad.

Manager Ronald Koeman made it clear in Friday’s news conference which positions he feels the club need to strengthen.

“There are two positions in the team where it would be good to get an extra player. Center-back and the No. 9. We have competition now up front and we can change players but we have a lot of games to play. These are the two positions where it would be useful to have an extra player.”

Barcelona want teenager center-back Eric Garcia to arrive to boost their defence, while Lyon captain Memphis Depay is the club’s top choice at No. 9. According to Samuel Marsden at ESPN, the club already have agreements with both players but not their clubs.

The Catalan giants also need to sell before they can bring in new players. Defender Jean-Clair Todibo and forward Ousmane Dembele are the two stars that the club are trying to offload.

Todibo Out, Garcia In?

Barcelona are set to make a new and improved offer for 19-year-old Garcia, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Koeman’s side will offer a fee in the region of €17-18 million.

Manchester City have already turned down a bid of €15 million, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Ferran Martinez. Yet the Citizens will be aware Garcia is in the final year of his contract and can leave for free next summer.

If Garcia does arrive he will replace Todibo in the squad. The Frenchman has offers from Fulham, Borussia Dortmund, and Bologna but is yet to accept any of them, according to Sport.

Lyon Optimistic Memphis Will Move

Meanwhile, Lyon have spoken about the possibility of Depay moving to Barcelona and seem confident a late deal could go through. Sporting director Juninho told Téléfoot Chaine that he knows the forward already has a deal in place with Barca.

“He has 12 months left on his contract, so… He has got an agreement with Barcelona, we don’t hide that. It is possible that Memphis signs for Barcelona tomorrow, but it is not certain. He is the most likely to go. If he stays he will help us.”

Yet Barca will have to offload Dembele first which may be difficult. Toni Juanmarti at Sport reports that the Frenchman is being pressured to leave Barcelona on deadline day.

Dembele has yet to start a game for Barcelona this season, while Koeman refused to offer assurances on his future after Sunday’s draw with Sevilla.

“Dembélé? What is certain in this world? There are things that can happen. He’s currently a Barça player… We’ll see.”

The 23-year-old did report for training on Monday with the rest of the squad but did not take part in the session and has since left the Ciutat Esportiva, according to Moises Llorens at ESPN.

Premier League side Manchester United want Dembele on loan, but Barca would prefer to sell which is another potential stumbling block to any deal going through, according to Romano.

