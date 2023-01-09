Stetson Bennett NFL Draft: Mocks, Projections for Georgia QB

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has well surpassed the expectations that accompany being a college football walk-on, but it remains to be seen where the signal-caller will land in the 2023 NFL draft. Most draft analysts project Bennett to be an NFL backup with the Georgia quarterback expected to be a late-round pick.

“Barely considered a priority free agent-level prospect before the season, Stetson Bennett has swayed scouts and has a decent chance of being a late-round pick in April,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote on January 6, 2023. “His arm is average by NFL standards, but the ball comes out clean and he anticipates well, delivering before receivers are looking for the pass. A better athlete than he’s given credit for being, Bennett has a good feel for pressure and no one questions his toughness.”

At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Bennett does not exactly fit the physical attributes of a traditional NFL quarterback that teams covet. Bennett has plenty of experience proving people wrong, and the Georgia quarterback is sure to take this same approach heading into the NFL. The Bulldogs fan favorite threw for a career-high 3,823 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 67.9% of his passes in 2022.

Bennett Is Drawing NFL Comparisons to Veterans Like McCoy & Keenum

As for NFL comparisons, an AFC executive told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that Bennett has some similarities to NFL veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. The NFL exec added a caveat that Bennett has less appealing physical and athletic measurables than either NFL signal-caller.

“The senior quarterback at Liberty High?” the AFC exec told Sports Illustrated. “… He ain’t big. He’s an athletic kid. He’s a gamer with feel and instincts and a good enough arm, not great. He may be Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, but he’s smaller than those guys.”

The Broncos Are a Possible Landing Spot for Bennett, Says Analyst

ESPN’s Jordan Reid labeled Bennett as a potential late day-three pick or undrafted free agent. Reid has Bennett as his No. 13 ranked quarterback prospect for 2023 and views the Broncos as a potential landing spot for the Georgia star.

“It’s fair to say the first year of Russell Wilson in Denver has been a massive failure,” Reid wrote on December 10. “It would be wise for the Broncos to invest in a cheap developmental option who potentially could ease the blow in the future if things continue to go poorly. The odds are heavily against Bennett being a long-term solution for any team, but he’s worth a shot as a well accomplished late-round hopeful.”

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young appear to be in a two-person race to become the first quarterback selected in April barring a late surge by another signal-caller. Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the additional quarterbacks in the mix to be selected in the first round. The best-case scenario for Bennett is likely for a team to select the quarterback with the belief that he could emerge as a long-term backup but leave room for the Bulldogs standout to exceed expectations.

Bennett may not be in the running to be a first-round pick, but there is still plenty of value in quarterbacks selected in the later rounds as Brock Purdy has demonstrated this season with the 49ers. Rule out Bennett’s NFL potential at your own peril as the quarterback has a strong track record of exceeding expectations.