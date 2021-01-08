4 Free Agent Centers The Warriors Should Consider Signing For This Season

In terms of starting out the 2020-21 NBA season on the right foot, the Golden State Warriors weren’t able to do so. Through their first 5 games, the Warriors were 2-3, yet, all three losses had each been by 25 points or more.

Golden State began the season behind the proverbial eight ball as their All-Star guard Klay Thomspon tore his right Achilles on Draft Day. Even more so, their rookie center James Wiseman, who they drafted the day of Thomspon’s injury, plus former Defensive Player of the Year and star forward Draymond Green both missed training camp after testing positive for coronavirus.

Having both players out, and Green to start the season, forced other Warriors into more minutes which could be one of the reasons for their lackluster play. Others would be the shooting struggles of three of their starters, star and two-time MVP Steph Curry, rising star Andrew Wiggins, and newly acquired Kelly Oubre Jr., as well as their obviously growing pile of injuries.

Just two weeks ago, their reserve center Marquese Chriss suffered a broken leg in practice prior to their game against the Chicago Bulls. This means the Warriors will have to rely even more on 6’9 forward Kevon Looney and undersized forward Eric Paschall, 6’6, to play more minutes at center.

While both players have provided valuable backup minutes in prior seasons, it might be a tall task asking them both to guard the likes of the NBA’s roundtable of skilled big men on a nightly basis behind their rookie center. That quandary could bring the team’s general manager, Bob Myers, to make another decision about signing a free agent center to aide the team. If he does consider this, here are four free agents, in no particular order, he should consider.

4. Jordan Bell

Former Golden State Warrior center Jordan Bell is a good fit for this current team. Bell last played for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season and only participated in two games before being waived. This past offseason, he was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-year deal before ultimately being traded, with his former Warrior teammate Alphonso McKinnie, to the Los Angeles Lakers for Javale McGee. Bell was then waived by the Lakers.

Already having familiarity within the offense, and with Curry and Green from his time as their reserve center, Bell would be able to provide a spark on the defensive end while having a regulated role on offense to attack the glass to provide second chance opportunities for the team to score. He may only be 6’8 but provides a work ethic, hustle, and is an extra body, that can be valuable if called upon.

3. Tyson Chandler

NBA journeyman Tyson Chandler last played for the Houston Rockets and traveled with the team to the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Florida. Prior to being a rocket, Chandler was a Laker and played some minutes as their reserve center to try and help push the team to a playoff spot. Previous to this, he spent three seasons in Phoenix averaging over 24.5 minutes a game. In total, Chandler has played for eight different NBA teams over his career.

Why is Chandler on this list? Some may look at his extensive NBA resume and see someone who hasn’t fit on a roster in a long time. However, others may see a veteran presence and savvy that a young team like the Warriors could desperately use. With his 7’0, 235-pound frame Chandler could easily battle with the heftier centers of the NBA when need be. He also can help the development of Wiseman, and the Warriors’ other younger forwards, as he can show them intricacies that have helped him to last this long in the league.

Green has already spoken at length, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell, about how Wiseman has been “a sponge” and asking a lot of questions. The same could be assumed if another heady veteran at Wiseman’s size was brought in to teach him more.

2. Marreese “Mo Buckets” Speights

Speaking of veterans who can contribute and help the development of the Warriors’ younger talent, the former champion, and leading bench scorer for the team, Marreese “Mo Buckets” Speights would be a great addition. Speights last played in the CBA, Chinese Basketball Association for the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. While there, he averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and shot 35% from the three-point line. That is the exact same shooting percentage that he shot while in the NBA as well. When playing against the Washington Wizards during the 2018-19 preseason, his offensive prowess was on full display as he scored 41 points.

Marreese Speights Full Highlights Guangzhou vs Wizards 2018.10.12 – 41 Points, 8 RebMarreese Speights Full Game Highlights | Washington Wizards vs Guangzhou Long-Lions | October 12, 2018 | 2018-19 NBA Season ✔️ Subscribe, Like & Comment for More! ✔️ ——— 🔎 Follow our Instagram: https://goo.gl/Syw81B 🔎 Follow our Twitter: https://goo.gl/5aata7 2018-10-13T01:28:26Z

Given how much the Warriors have struggled this season shooting the ball, Speights could be a refreshing addition providing another pick and pop partner for Curry or Wiggins as Wiseman continues to develop his perimeter jump shot. Additionally, teaching the next generation is something that is very much on-brand for Speights. He recently decided to open his own basketball academy that he plans on running to help provide a second opportunity for those who need it.

Not only would this be a quality pickup for the Warriors, but also a very uplifting PR story.

1. Larry Sanders

Last and certainly not least, is the former Milwaukee Bucks sensation, Larry Sanders. Sanders was drafted by the Bucks in the 2010 NBA Draft at #15. Every year of his career, he averaged over 10 points a game, and every year after his sophomore season he averaged a double-double of over 10 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Sanders’ last stint didn’t end well in the NBA as he was unceremoniously released by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their GM, now New Orleans Pelicans GM David Griffin, was quoted, via The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, saying Sanders was “much further away [from contributing] than we thought. And by his own admission, he would tell you he was. He knew he was.”

Yet Sanders has grown since then. Last June, Sanders spoke to TMZ Sports and insisted that he has matured and feels that the time is now for him to be able to compete at a high level for an NBA team.

“I think with things shifting a bit, me still young, I feel like I’m in the prime stage, I can definitely contribute.”

“I would just love to contribute to a team and help them win and give my knowledge, give my defensive presence and just being able to play basketball and cope with life the way I cope with life.”

“That’s ideal for me. That sounds like heaven.”

Sanders 6’11, 235-pound frame is on par with Chandler, minus one inch, however only being 32 years old he is much younger and can impact the team almost immediately. As he stated, he’s willing to provide a defensive presence to any team. That would be monumental for the team as the Warriors currently rank last in the league in points and rebounds allowed.

Furthermore, this could be looked at as the last possible chance for Sanders to have a shot in the NBA, which will motivate him, even more, to play at a high level. A similar situation worked out well for the Lakers last season with veteran forward Dwight Howard. While a championship may not be in the cards, being a competitive team this season would be the best step forward for the Warriors. Making one of these moves might be the next thing to get them on that track.

