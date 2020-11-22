Warriors Apply For $9.3M Disabled Player Exception With Thompson’s Injury

As the NBA’s 2020 Free Agency period continues to heat up the Golden State Warriors are looking to fully cement their roster heading into the 2020 – 2021 season. Since the report of star shooting guard Klay Thompson tearing his right Achilles the team has looked to make several moves on the margins to upgrade the team and supplant some of Thompson’s production.

In the wake of the moves they’ve made, the Warriors have another trick up their sleeve. The team has decided to apply for a $9.3 million disabled player exception due to Thompson’s injury.

The Golden State Warriors have applied for the Disabled Player Exception worth $9.3M due to the season-ending loss of Klay Thompson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

How the Traded Player Exception Would Work

With the exception, the Warriors would have until April to use it and bring on another player. However, that player can only be claimed or signed for a one-year contract, or they can trade for a player who is in the final year of their contract. Given the state of the team, the timing of the injury, and the reality of being in free agency and the season approaching, the NBA may approve of the exception sooner than later.

If that is the case, their general manager Bob Myers will be ready. Last Thursday while speaking on the team drafting former Memphis Tigers center James Wiseman, Myers spoke on how the team would operate with the exception in the wake of just learning of Thompson’s injury.

“We’ve actually had those conversations,” Myers said while sitting outside Chase Center. “We had to await kind of what the severity of the injury was to go down that road. But we should have that answer soon and see what optionality that provides. Nobody ever — a disabled player exception roughly means you lost a player for a year. You never want it for any player, certainly not for a Klay Thompson. Potentially it’s another vehicle to look at.” “And we’re kind of doing this on the fly, too. But it’s a fair question, and it’s something we’ve looked into.”

Players the Warriors Have Added

Throughout the free agency period, and just before it, the team has made several moves to fill spots of need. The first move made by the team was to trade for former Phoenix Sun turned Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre, last season for the Suns, averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting on average 35% from behind the three-point line. He can and most likely will be a key piece to fill in for Thompson as he is the leading candidate for the starting role now open. Being able to create his own offense, become a more consistent outside shooter, and play reliable defense will greatly help the team.

Additionally, the Warriors have signed former Boston Celtic guard Brad Wanamaker. Wanamaker averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists, 2 rebounds, and shot 92% from the free-throw line. From beyond the three-point line, Wannamaker shot 37% over his two seasons in Boston. He will lead the second unit within the offense and potentially provide mismatches due to his quickness, strength, and knack for finding the open man. With those types of intangibles and room to grow as a shooter, Wanamaker could become a diamond in the rough for them.

