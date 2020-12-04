Draymond Green Has Strong Reaction to Ball Brother Signing

It seems as if social media star and headline maker Lavar Ball’s predictions may be closer to the truth than fiction. His youngest son, social media sensation and now #3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft LaMelo Ball was chosen by Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets as their new franchise centerpiece.

That marked the second player within the Ball family’s youngest generation to be drafted and sign an NBA contract. But Lavar Ball didn’t say just two of his sons would be signed to an NBA team. He said all 3 would. Recently, that became true as his middle son, LiAngelo Ball, officially signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons.

This would be a major accomplishment for any family and even more so for the Ball family as it has been spoken of, by Lavar Ball himself, that it would occur. Golden State Warriors star forward and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green agrees with that and had a strong reaction to the news when he first heard it. He also made sure to mention the Holiday family, as they as well have 3 children signed to NBA contracts.

Social Media Reactions to the News

The Ball family took social media and the world by storm years ago as the eldest Ball brother, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, began to go viral due to his game highlights. Since then, the family has become a household name that gets a reaction out of almost everyone.

As the news of the Pistons signing broke, many took to their social platforms to discuss it.

All 3 Ball Brothers Are Now In The NBA! Lonzo Ball – NOLA Pelicans

LaMelo Ball – Charlotte Hornets

LaVar Ball spoke it into existence. Lonzo Ball – Pelicans

LaMelo Ball – Hornets

Man hearing Gelo get his chance in the league is about the best news I've heard today!! 😭 LaVar got all his boys in the league like he said he would!

All 3 Ball Brothers on One Team?

When asked about his brothers being in the NBA with him, Lonzo Ball spoke about how it’s such a “great thing to see.”

“I’m just proud of them,” he said. “I’ve been with them the whole way. Since we were kids we’ve always been together (and) been very close…and we all made it different ways. That’s the beauty of it, going our own path and meeting up at the end is a great thing to see.”

But that may not be the end of it. One of their father’s most famous takes has been what all three brothers would be able to do on the same team. When the eldest Ball brother was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Lavar repeatedly spoke about the need for the Lakers to sign LiAngelo Ball and eventually draft LaMelo Ball too as that would be the path to their next championship.

“Like, I said I guarantee … I’ll say it again: It will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in they life and they’ll never win another championship. Guarantee it. They’re going to regret it; I’m going to have fun with it. I told y’all it was crashing down. Now, it completely crashed, but at least my son is off the boat before the thing exploded. “I gave ’em a chance. You can rewind it and go back, and I said, “You get the three Ball brothers, you going to survive this. You let ’em go … oh, it’s going to be a cold day in hell. Trust me on that.”

While current NBA superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis happened to be the duo that led the Lakers to the next title, there is still the possibility that all three brothers could end up on the same team. With LiAngelo Ball being on a one-year deal, and eldest brother Lonzo Ball having a contract that may last until the 2022 season unless he’s extended or resigned, there’s always the chance the three could reunite if any of their three teams are in need of guard play.

