LaVar Ball Makes Wild Claim About Lakers & His Sons

LaVar Ball has made a name for himself by saying wild things. It also helps that his three sons are all pretty good at basketball. Ball even got his way for a while when Lonzo was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately for him, the team had a chance to trade for Anthony Davis and shipped Lonzo to New Orleans.

Ball has largely shunned the Lakers since the trade and even recently told Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com that he didn’t care about the team. However, it didn’t take long for him to make a wild claim about the futures of all of his kids.

“They coming back to the Lakers later. That’s the inside scoop, don’t let them know that yet. We pop up all three of them over there,” Ball said.

This Will Most Likely Never Happen

Now, everything Ball says has to be taken with a Costco sized grain of salt. He likes to stir the pot and always has. The Lakers have gone down that road and it’s doubtful they will again. Bringing all three Ball boys to the team would give LaVar way too big of a head. Plus, it remains to be seen how good all three of them are at basketball.

LiAngelo has yet to make an NBA roster and it’s doubtful he ever will. Lonzo has shown flashes and should have a long career, but it still remains to be seen if he’ll be the perennial All-Star that he was purported to be. LaMelo has a lot of potential and will get a shot on an NBA team. That team probably won’t be the Lakers to start his career.

The claim from LaVar is just the latest in a long list of outrageous statements. He doesn’t have an inside scoop. Maybe all three of his sons have expressed interest in going to the Lakers, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. Having LiAngelo, Lonzo and LaMelo in Los Angeles on the same team is just a pipe dream.

LaMelo Ball Has Chance to Be Number 1 Pick in Draft

While the jury is still out on Lonzo and LiAngelo, LaMelo could end up being the best of the Ball boys. In a mock draft done by CBS Sports, he’s projected to be the first pick in the NBA draft this year. Here’s what David Cobb had to say about the pick:

Unlike last season with Zion Williamson, who to pick No. 1 was not as clear. The Warriors have a more immediate need for help from a big man. But Ball will be able to develop under perennial All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and highly regarded coach Steve Kerr as the Warriors seek to compete immediately for another title.

Even though LaVar brings a lot of negative press to the family, LaMelo has a lot of talent and he’ll be drafted very high. He has the chance to be better than Lonzo. Just like his brother, LaMelo is an excellent passer but needs a lot of work on his shooting. Giving him a coach like Kerr could be just what he needs to take his game to the next level.

