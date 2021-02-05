Warriors’ Draymond Green Grabs LeBron James’ Attention

Although they’ve faced off quite a few times in the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James have a mutual respect. The two are actually both represented by James’ close friend Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

On Thursday night when Green made an impressive highlight in the Warriors 147-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, LeBron was so enthused that he went to Instagram to react.

LeBron James Reacts to Green’s Play

During the play, Green went from one end of the court to the other and performed a transition dunk on Mavericks’ All-Star guard Luka Doncic, which of course resulted in an animated reaction from the Warriors’ bench. James, who played against the Denver Nuggets later that same night, was obviously impressed.

Green’s dunk over Doncic was only one of the highlighted plays from the Warriors’ blowout win over the Mavs to extend their record this season to 12-10. Green was able to finish with 11 points, six rebounds, and 15 assists in his 29 minutes of play.

This win came as a surprise as the Warriors lost their last healthy center before embarking on their road trip to Texas. Kevon Looney, the last healthy true Center on the Golden State roster, rolled his left ankle in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 111-107 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday. This is adding to Marquese Chriss, who was ruled out earlier in the season due to a broken leg, and the team’s No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman, who will miss at least a week of play due to a wrist injury.

Green had to take on a bigger role in Thursday night’s game which proved to be successful. In addition to Green’s performance, the Warriors have seven players to score in double digits led by Kelly Oubre Jr.’s massive 40 point night.

Headlining the night games were James and his Lakers, who coasted by the Denver Nuggets in a 114-93 win. James finished the night with a triple-double of 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. James and Green have faced off in four NBA Finals series while Green and the Warriors took 3 of them.

Even after the Warriors’ win, Green got the chance to watch the Lakers’ game against Denver where he also went to social media to express how impressed he was with LeBron.

Yo why is @KingJames still getting better… how? 🤯🤯🤯 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 5, 2021

It is apparent now that the two have a great relationship outside of their rivalry in the game. With LeBron’s reaction to Green’s poster, it is evident that the four-time MVP has the Warriors on his radar.

