Kelly Oubre Jr. ‘Can’t Wait’ To Play With Warriors Star

The Golden State Warriors will have a new look this season. After the disappointing news of their All-Star guard, Klay Thompson, tearing his right Achilles the team swiftly made moves to supplant his production.

Via the NBA’s 2020 free agency period, Golden State added former Phoenix Suns swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., former Boston Celtic guard Brad Wanamaker, and former Warrior Kent Bazemore. With the mix of these players, the team is adding a much-needed scoring punch, reliable defensive players, and more experienced NBA veterans versus what the team put on the floor last season.

Out of the previously mentioned trio, one of them, Oubre Jr., “can’t wait” to “wreak” havoc with one of the Warriors star players.

Who Oubre Jr. Was Referring To

Oubre Jr. only played one full season in college at the University of Kansas. The year before the Wildcats were home to Warriors star forward Andrew Wiggins. Before Wiggins went on to the #1 overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, he was able to speak with Oubre Jr. to provide some advice to him on his visit.

In a full Warriors press conference, Oubre Jr. discussed just that and more.

He’s a great dude. He’s very low key like myself. We get to connect in being introverts. It’s really a great feeling to finally be able to play with him. When I went on my visit to Kansas, he was there, obviously. And I got to talk to him and just ask him some questions to pick his brain. Now that we’re on the same side — we’ve always had that bond and that connection that we can just continue to follow through with. Havoc. I can’t wait to wreak it with my boy.

Having one forward who is very committed to the defensive end in Wiggins was already a major plus for the Warriors going into the season. Being able to add a second in Oubre Jr. will be huge as the team can have two swingmen that can play at a level that is worthy of All-NBA defensive team consideration.

Even more so, it seems both players are beginning to find a groove with one another. In their most recent game, both forwards had their best half of the preseason.

Best combo offensive half of the preseason for the Warriors' two wings

-Andrew Wiggins: 16 points, 6/11 FG, two 3s

-Kelly Oubre: 15 points, 5/7 FG, three 3s — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2020

Wiggins Put On Weight

Speaking of finding a groove, Wiggins seems to be moving in a great direction thus far. In every preseason game, he’s been assertive with his mismatches and astute on the defensive end.

Some of this can be attributed to how seriously Wiggins took his offseason. Knowing how vital he would be this upcoming year, Wiggins put on “a couple of pounds of muscle” to handle the physical toll he’ll undergo.

I put on a couple of pounds of muscle. Just a couple of pounds. Just a few. I definitely feel stronger. I feel faster, stronger. I feel good. Coming into the season, I feel the best I’ve ever felt ever.

With this type of mentality going into the season from both Wiggins and Oubre Jr., the Warriors will certainly be a team to watch and may surprise those who have begun to count them out.

