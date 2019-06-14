Klay Thompson Injury Update: Latest on Warriors Guard’s Knee

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was helped off the court in Game 6 after sustaining what appeared to be a knee injury. He went up for a dunk and landed awkwardly on his left leg, immediately going down and holding his leg in obvious pain. He remained down for a short period while the medical staff came to check him out before slowing being helped to his feet.

Thompson was headed to the locker room before coming back onto the court to shoot free throws. Unfortunately, after making the free throws the training staff convinced him to head back and get checked out. Here’s a look at the scene, courtesy of ESPN.

Klay goes down with an apparent leg injury, and all of Oracle holds its collective breath. pic.twitter.com/QGqNxvgYhY — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2019

It was an incredibly concerning scene, but how things played out in the locker room after at least offered some reason for optimism.

Klay Thompson Says He Did Not Hear Pop in Knee

While Thompson was back in the locker room, it was revealed by ESPN’s Doris Burke that he told his father twice he did not hear a pop. Even still, the Warriors ruled him out for the game, as Burke reported shortly after.

Thompson was then seen appearing to leave the arena on crutches, which SportsCenter showed the video of.

Klay Thompson is seen walking by the Warriors locker room on crutches. pic.twitter.com/U8IoHkvvJI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2019

The Warriors guard missed one game earlier in the series due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, Golden State was unable to hold off the Raptors in Game 6, falling 114-110 and in turn losing the series 4-2.

Prior to the injury, Thompson was red-hot from the field, scoring 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Although he was unable to return to this game, Thompson still finished the night as the game’s leading scorer.

