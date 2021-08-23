NBA Writer’s ‘Bold Prediction’: Warriors Trade for 2 Raptors All-Stars

With the big three of Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard dominating trade rumors all summer, it’s been easy to forget that there are still other noteworthy names out there. Prime among them is Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.

Though it’s been reported recently that Siakam is “not being shopped“, there’s always the chance that things fall through north of the border – or wherever Toronto ends up playing this season. If the Cameroonian ends up being available, and the Golden State Warriors decide that they’d like to pursue a fourth all-star to put on the court with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, then a blockbuster move could still happen.

Bleacher Report NBA writer Greg Swartz put together some “Bold Predictions” Monday for Simmons, Beal, Lillard, Siakam and CJ McCollum.

In his analysis, Swartz breaks down how the Dubs could acquire both Siakam and Goran Dragić, who was traded to Toronto less than three weeks ago.

“Selling high on Siakam, who has three years left on his deal, would help restock the young talent now and open up the starting power forward job for [Scottie] Barnes, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft,” Swartz wrote. “The Warriors can choose to hold onto players like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman, but this is a team that needs to win now behind a 33-year-old Stephen Curry. Even Klay Thompson, the team’s key to reaching the playoffs and beyond once again, is targeting a return on Christmas Day, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. That could mean missing the first 32 games of the season, a hole Golden State may not be able to climb out of, especially with so many young pieces who won’t contribute to winning right away.”

Trade Would Still Leave Dubs With Plenty of Depth

Swartz says that a package including Wiseman, Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney would work financially, and ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine agrees. Even in losing four pieces to get back just two, the Bleacher Report writer notes that the Dubs would still have depth at the guard and forward positions with newcomers Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala.

“The Warriors could start the season with a lineup of Dragic, Curry, Porter, Draymond Green and Siakam before moving Dragic into the sixth-man role when Thompson returns,” Swartz writes. “Both sides would have to wait briefly on a deal (September 2, 30 days from when Kuminga signed his rookie contract), but could bypass Dragic’s two-month aggregated trade restriction by breaking the trade into two separate parts (Siakam for Wiggins and Dragic for Wiseman, Kuminga and Looney).”

Blockbuster Move Doesn’t Appear Imminent With Training Camp Coming Up

While the idea of adding the 27-year-old Siakam – just one year removed from making the All-Star team and being named to the All-NBA second team – is certainly intriguing, it seems that with training camp just over one month away, No. 43 isn’t going anywhere. Dragić is past his prime, but he would definitely be more than a toss-in to a potential move as well.

The 35-year-old won the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award during his last full season with the Phoenix Suns (2013-2014) – an award Siakam won two seasons ago – and was third-team All-NBA that year as well. Just three years ago, Dragić made his lone All-Star team, as he posted 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game with a solid 45.0/37.0/80.1 shooting line, so the Slovenian southpaw likely still has some game left.

With 2020 draft pick Nico Mannion now playing in Italy, Gary Payton II is the only natural point guard other than Curry currently listed on Golden State’s roster. Even if the Dubs aren’t able to pry away Siakam, Dragić could be a nice consolation prize to fill a positional need.

