Warriors’ Klay Thompson on Achilles Rehab: ‘Definitely On Schedule’

The Golden State Warriors have definitely been plagued by injuries during the past two years and even so far this season. Rookie James Wiseman is currently injured, while Kevin Looney is also ruled out. However, the team’s spirits were lifted as they continue to receive encouraging news regarding All-Star Klay Thompson’s updated status. Fortunately, the Warriors shooting guard took a big step forward in his recovery process on Monday.

Warriors Star’s Achilles Rehab ‘Definitely On Schedule’

Per Anthony Slater’s Twitter, according to Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr, Thompson has reached a “milestone” by having his walking boot recently removed. He also added that Thompson is definitely on track to recovery after his most recent check-up.

Before Golden State’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, in the team’s shoot-around, Thompson was seen strolling around without his walking boot. It marked the first time that the guard has been seen without it since his surgery this past offseason.

Kerr is definitely correct stating that the removal of the boot is a milestone in Thompson’s recovery. Although it is still unsure what comes next regarding Thompson’s rehabilitation process, getting rid of the walking boot is a step in the right direction, no pun intended. Unfortunately, Thompson still has a ways to go before he’ll be able to return to the court.

Before getting rid of his walking boot, Thompson had just started being able to travel with the team to away games just last week. This marked the first time that the All-Star could travel this season.

The guard, of course, hopes to return sooner than later and there were even talks of him being able to return this season if the league were to postpone the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Outside of this speculation, there is little chance that the star guard will return to the court anytime during the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Warriors State Amidst Thompson’s Absence

Thompson suffered a torn ACL during the 2019 Finals which caused him to miss the entirety of the following season. His most recent Achilles injury suffered right before the kickoff of this season will have him sitting on the sideline for the second consecutive season.

Not only did Thompson miss last season, but the Warriors were also without the other Splash Brother, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green throughout the 2020 season, which caused the team to miss the postseason after five consecutive Finals appearances.

In Thompson’s absence, Curry and Green have been carrying a lot of the team’s offensive load for a remodeled Golden State roster. Adding Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, and Wiseman, the team now sits at 12-12 after suffering a 105-100 loss to the Spurs. This has the team now sitting at ninth in a competitive Western Conference.

Even without Thompson this season, the Warriors are still battling to be contenders in the Western Conference. However, when Thompson does make his return next year, the Warriors could once again aim to be title contenders in the Western Conference.

