Warriors Show Interest in Rockets Swingman Before Trade Deadline: Report

The Golden State Warriors are in need of another key player to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sitting at ninth place in the Western Conference, the Warriors are 19-18 and need to quickly turn their performance around to stay in contention.

A possible target for the Warriors leading up to the fastly approaching trade deadline is Houston Rockets swingman Victor Oladipo, who just recently declined a two-year deal from the team. According to league sources, the Warriors are among other teams in the league pursuing the All-Star guard.

The Team Shows Interest

The Rockets just recently acquired Oladipo in a four-team trade that sent All-Star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. However, with the Rockets not performing that well this season and Oladipo’s contract nearing its end, there’s lots of speculation that he could be on a different roster before the March 25th trade deadline and could even end up in Golden State, per Kevin O’Conner of the Ringer:

“League sources say the Warriors have interest in acquiring Rockets guard Victor Oladipo.” “Golden State would not have the cap space to pursue him this summer, so the time to pounce would be now. Houston can’t demand too much in a deal given Oladipo has underwhelmed and will become an unrestricted free agent.” “Plus, Golden State wouldn’t have a whole lot to offer. Because of picks owed elsewhere, the Warriors are able to deal up to just two first-round picks: one from 2021 (via Minnesota) or 2022, and one from 2026 or 2027.”

Olidipo is considered a talent that most teams would fight to have on their roster. Being an All-Star for two straight years, it was just recently that a knee injury has affected his play as he is averaging 19.9 points and 4.9 rebounds this season, which still isn’t bad. However, the guard has only actively played in 15 games this season.

How the Warriors Could Use Oladipo

Warriors’ star guard Steph Curry has been carrying an extremely heavy offensive load this season having to almost score at least 30 points every game that the team is successful in. His production and MVP-like play has been what is keeping the team relevant this season. However, there’s only so much that one player can do for an entire organization and will need help sooner or later. Especially if they hope to make an appearance in the postseason.

During the Warriors dynasty run from 2015-2019, the Warriors had many impactful players including Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and a healthy Klay Thompson. Without any of these players this season, having someone else to help in the front-court would be extremely beneficial to the team.

Along with Curry receiving offensive help, the team has a perimeter issue that needs to be addressed. Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. were placed on the roster to help with this, however, neither have been that effective. With a possible addition of Oladipo to the roster, the Warriors would for the first time this season have a threat on the outside other than that of Curry which could aid the team’s dynamic.

