PGA Tour Golfers Wear Red Ribbon Pins to Honor Grayson Murray After Death

Many PGA Tour golfers and caddies can be seen wearing red and black ribbon pins during the Charles Schwab Challenge as players honor Grayson Murray following his surprising death on May 25, 2024. Golfers were asked to wear the pins during the final round of the tournament as a way to remember Murray. The red and black pins are a nod to Murray’s fandom of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

“The Murray family has requested that players and caddies wear black or red ribbons as a show of support for Grayson during today’s final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge,” a note from the PGA Tour read which was placed alongside a bucket of pins on May 26. “Grayson wore red and black on PGA Tour Sundays as a tribute for being a longtime fan of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.”

Murray had played the majority of the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge before withdrawing from the tournament on Friday, May 24. The golfer had a strong 2024 on the course winning the Sony Open in January and posting a T-10 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship less than two weeks before his death.

Here’s a look at the note from the PGA Tour which was left for players and caddies ahead of the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.



Grayson Murray Was Just 30 Years Old at the Time of His Death

Murray was engaged to girlfriend Christiana Ritchie. The golfer was just 30 years old at the time of his passing. Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis was among those who reflected on the tragic news of Murray’s passing.

“Sad news in the world of golf,” Lewis noted in a May 25 message on X. “Grayson Murray who won the Sony Open this year passed away this morning. His life was moving in such a positive direction which included a heightening of his faith and an engagement to be married. My heart goes to his family.”

Grayson Murray Died by Suicide, the Family Revealed

Murray’s family released a statement ahead of the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The golfer’s death was a result of suicide and the family noted that his loved ones are still “trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone.”

“It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world,” Murray’s parents Eric and Terry Murray said in a May 26 statement released by the PGA Tour. “It’s a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes.

“… We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”