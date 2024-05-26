Scottie Scheffler ‘Praying Hard’ for Grayson Murray’s Family

PGA Tour players continue to react to the sudden death of golfer Grayson Murray, including Scottie Scheffler. The world’s No. 1 golfer initially declined an on-camera interview after learning about Murray’s death, per PGA Magazine’s Jeremy Schilling.

Scheffler later spoke with the PGA Tour about Murray’s passing which was transcribed by ASAP Sports. The golfer noted that he is “praying hard” for Murray’s family while still attempting to process the surprising news.

“Yeah, obviously the news hasn’t really sunk in quite yet, but I’m thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them,” Scheffler remarked in the May 25, 2024 interview. “I can’t imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so and, yeah, really just, there’s not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is, but I’m thinking about his family.”

The PGA Tour announced that Murray passed away on May 25 at the age of 30. Murray leaves behind his fiancee Christiana Ritchie and parents, Eric and Terry Murray.

Grayson Murray’s Caddie Jay Green: ‘He Truly Would Do Anything for Anyone’

Murray’s caddie Jay Green was among those in the PGA Tour community who reacted to Murray’s passing. Green described Murray as someone who “would do anything for anyone.”

“Grayson was the absolute best,” Green told Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine on May 25. “Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply.”

Former PGA Tour Golfer Smylie Kaufman Described Grayson Murray as ‘Genuine & Personable’

Former golfer Smylie Kaufman took to social media to share stories about Murray. The Golf Channel analyst described himself as “heartbroken” after learning about Murray’s passing.

“One of things sticking with me right now about Grayson was how genuine and personable he was,” Kaufman noted in a May 25 message on X. “On Wednesday at Sony this year we caught up and I was telling him that I was flying home Monday for my daughter’s first birthday.

“Five days after our conversation Grayson is holding up a trophy in Hawaii. Most of the time guys don’t text back after wins until a day or two later… Grayson texted me late that evening and instead of saying ‘thanks man’ he remembered my daughters bday.”

The PGA Tour Cited a Conversation With Grayson Murray’s Parents as Part of the Reason for Continuing the Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour faced a decision on whether to continue the Charles Schwab Challenge following the tragedy. Murray had withdrawn from the tournament after nearly completing the first two rounds. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan cited a conversation with Murray’s parents as one of the reasons the PGA Tour event is continuing despite Murray’s passing.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan said in a statement. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”