Scottie Scheffler Drops Epic Joke About Jail During PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler took a mostly serious tone during his media session following round two of the PGA Championship. The star golfer began his press conference by offering his condolences to the family of the person who lost their life near Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler declined to get into the specifics of his May 17, 2024 arrest but was able to indulge in some self-depreciating humor. The golfer described the morning as a “chaotic situation” and joked that it was the first time he had begun his pre-round stretching routine in jail.

“I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell,” Scheffler told reporters on May 17 displaying a bit of humor. “That was a first for me. That was part of my warmup. I was just sitting there waiting, and I started going through my warmup. I felt like there was a chance I may be able to still come out here and play.”

After Being Arrested, Scottie Scheffler Found Out Through ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ That He Might Be Able to Make His Tee Time

Scheffler revealed that he was unsure as to whether he would be released in time to make his second-round tee time. The golfer admitted he found out the entire round had been delayed from ESPN’s “Get Up” that was on one of the televisions while he was in police custody.

“I didn’t know what was going on, but when I was sitting in like the the holding cell or whatever I was [in], there was a TV there,” Scheffler explained. “And I could see myself on the TV on ESPN, and ‘Get Up’ was on. And so, in the corner it showed the time and it said they were delayed. I was kind of thinking about my tee time. I was like well maybe I could be able to get out.

“The officers downstairs, they were discussing how long it was going to take me to get released,” Scheffler added. “Obviously, you have to go through all the due process and everything and I was able to kind of see a bit of the TV. Then I laid down and then I started to stretch a little bit once I got my heart rate down a little bit.”

Scottie Scheffler & Wife Meredith Welcomed Their First Child to the World Ahead of the PGA Championship

Despite the “chaotic” morning Scheffler described, the golfer was able to shoot 5-under in the second round. Heading into the weekend, Scheffler sat at 9-under par, a remarkable accomplishment given it was not a guarantee the golfer would make his second round tee time.

It is hard to imagine Scheffler has had a month quite like May 2024. Scheffler and his wife Meredith Scheffler just welcomed their first baby to the world earlier this month.

The world’s No. 1 golfer had not played in a tournament over the last three weeks as the couple celebrated the birth. Scheffler then had about as chaotic of a start to a round as one can possibly envision. The star still remains among the top golfers on the PGA Championship leaderboard heading into the final two rounds.