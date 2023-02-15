Jillian Wisniewski, Justin Thomas’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jillian Wisniewski Thomas is the wife of PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas. The couple, who were married in November 2022, appear together in the new Netflix golf documentary series “Full Swing.”

Here’s what you need to know about Justin Thomas’ wife Jillian Wisniewski:

1. Jillian Wisniewski & Justin Thomas Dated for 5 Years Before They Were Married

Jillian Wisniewski and Justin Thomas had been dating for five years before they were married in November 2022. She was often seen by his side at golf tournaments and events. According to Golf.com, they met through their mutual connection to Kentucky, where Thomas was born and raised and Wisniewski attended college. He told the website in 2023, “She went to college with all my friends at Kentucky, and that’s how I met her. Whenever I would go back home, I would visit my friends at UK, and she was best friends with all my best friends.”

Their engagement and wedding were both quiet and private. Thomas did not post about either event on his Instagram page or elsewhere on social media. Jillian Thomas’ Instagram is private. In 2021, Thomas revealed he was engaged, according to PGATour.com.

But social media posts from others emerged from the wedding, which took place in November 2022. Fellow golfer Jordan Spieth was Thomas’ best man. The officiant, their friend, entertainment jouranlist, Jason Kennedy, shared photos from the ceremony in January 2023, writing on Instagram, “When your really close friends ask you to marry them, a few different things happen. A feeling of honor, a big smile but mostly massive waves of terror and nerves. Happy to report it went great and standing up there next to these two incredible humans was a moment I’ll never forget. Love you.”

In December 2022, Thomas posted a photo on Instagram with his wife and wrote, “First Christmas as a married couple ✅ We hope y’all have a great day with your loved ones! Merry Christmas ❤️🎄🎁” The couple share a dog together, Franklin, according to Thomas’ Instagram.

2. Wisniewski Grew Up in Illinois & Graduated From the University of Kentucky With a Degree in Journalism in 2015

Jillian Wisniewski Thomas is originally from New Lenox, Illinois, where she attended Lincoln-Way Central Community High School, according to a 2011 Patch article from her time on the student newspaper there. She then attended the Unviersity of Kentucky, graduating in 2015 with a degree in journalism, according to her LinkedIn profile.

While in college, Wisniewski was a producer for the UK student radio morning show, a reporter, producer, anchor and writer for the UK Student News Network and a student center service representative, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, accoridng to her LinkedIn.

She wrote on LinkedIn, “While working for UK Student News Network it was a class that was able to show all different sides of the news room. I would switch between positions every week and by doing that it would help to broaden my knowledge on each position in the news room. We would also have to do original story pieces and edit the video and audio together.”

3. She Has Worked in Advertisting at the Chicago-Based Firm McGarry Bowen

After graduating from college, Wisniewski worked in advertising at the Chicago-based firm McGarry Bowen. She started out as an intern and then as an administrative assistant, before becoming a production manager. In that role, she wrote on LinkedIn, she was, “Managing million dollar production estimates for clients such as Olive Garden, Brita, Kingsford, Burt’s Bees, American Express, and more. Works on production contracts for all commercial shoots. Books talent and contracts per SAG rates.”

In 2019, Wisniewski became a senior business manager at the advertising firm. She wrote on LinkedIn that she would, “Manage productions of clients, including Olive Garden, Maven, Burt’s Bees, Brita, Kingsford, Fresh Step, and Hidden Valley Ranch,” and, “Maintain detailed knowledge of SAG Guidelines and Releases to ensure compliance when hiring talent in the US and abroad.”

She wrote on LinkedIn that she is an, “Experienced Business Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry. Skilled in Microsoft Word, Production Management, Networking and more. Strong operations professional with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) focused in Journalism from University of Kentucky.”

4. Justin Thomas Said His Wife’s ‘Level of Golf Knowledge Is Perfect’

In January 2023, Justin Thomas said of his wife that when they met, “her level of golf knowledge was very low,” according to Golf.com. He said, ““nd to the level of her golf knowledge, I was texting with her today and told her that the pro-am might be a little bit longer because it’s cart path only. And she asked: What is cart path only? So I had to explain cart path only to her.”

He added, “But it’s — she’s learning. Her golf, her level of golf knowledge is perfect. Absolutely perfect.” When asked by a reporter what he meant by perfect, Thomas added, “Just enough and not too much.”

Thomas has leaned on his wife in other ways. He told People in March 2022, “”We feel like we already [are married] because of how long we’ve been together and she’s such a, just a great influence on me. I mean, she truly makes me a better person and every time being around her brings out a better side of me. … And we’re so fortunate to get to do what we do. And I’m so fortunate that she is as patient and kind of halts her life for the lifestyle that I live. We’ve got a lot of great fond memories to look forward to down the road.”

5. Justin & Jillian Thomas Live in a $13.5 Million Mansion in Jupiter, Florida

Justin and Jillian Thomas own a $13.5 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida, according to public records. Thomas bought the house in November 2022, according to Traded.

According to The Real Deal, the seller bought the property in 2021 for $3.1 million, demolished the home that was on it and built the new homw purchased by Thomas.

According to the real estate website, the “new 0.8-acre estate” has “a 7,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom house; a pool; and a dock along 100 feet of water frontage.” Thomas also still owns another million-dollar home in Jupiter, where he had lived for several years, property records show.