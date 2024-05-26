Grayson Murray’s Last Playing Partner Breaks Down on TV While Discussing His Death

Pro golfer Peter Malnati, who spent two days playing golf with Grayson Murray shorly before Murray’s death at age 30, broke into tears while discussing Murray’s passing on television.

“It’s just so sad,” Malnati said, as he broke down crying in an interview with CBS Sports on May 25. You can watch video of the moment later in this story.

The PGA Tour announced in a statement that Murray had died on May 25. No cause of death was given. TMZ reported that Murray had pulled out of a Texas tournament in the second round the day before, citing an illness that was not specified. The golfer also struggled openly with mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, although it’s not clear whether they had anything to do with his death.

Peter Malnati Said He Spent the Last 2 Days With Grayson Murray

Malnati started crying while speaking about how sad Murray’s death is, especially because Murray seemed to overcome struggles he had throughout his life. Murray, 30, and his father had been open about the golfer’s battles with depression and anxiety, and, in July 2023, he announced on Instagram that he had stopped drinking alcohol. He was also engaged to be married, and he “won his second PGA TOUR title at this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii,” according to a press release from the PGA Tour.

“Um, you know, it’s going to be really hard,” Malnati said in the CBS Sports interview. “I didn’t know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him. And it’s so funny we get so worked up out here about, you know, a bad break here; a good break there.”

At that point in the interview, he visibly broke down into tears.

“We’re so competitive. It’s so competitive out here. We all want to beat each other,” Malnati said. “And then something like this happens. You realize, we’re all just humans and this is a really, really – it’s a really hard day. You look at Grayson, and you see someone who has physically outwardly struggled in the past, and he’s been open about it, and he seemed to kind of get his life back to a place where he’s feeling good about things; it’s just so sad.”

Other Professional Golfers Expressed Sadness Over Grayson Murray’s Sudden Death

Pro Golfer and Masters champion Bubba Watson wrote on X, “Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you.”

He added, “My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

Golfer Luke Donald wrote, “Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace 💔”