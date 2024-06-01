Rory McIlroy Says Grayson Murray’s Death ‘Slaps You in the Face’ in First Comments

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy says pro athletes are “fragile” in his first comments on the death of golf star Grayson Murray, indicating that the death has made him reassess his own priorities.

“I think it slaps you in the face when something like that happens like last week and, as I said, it’s incredibly sad, and you know, everyone has to remember out here that we go out and do things other people can’t, but at the end of the day we’re still human beings, and we’re vulnerable and we’re fragile,” McIlroy said. He spoke on Wednesday May 29 at a press conference before the Canadian Open.

“It’s incredibly sad, first and foremost, and I think we’re all thinking of Grayson’s family and hoping they’re doing okay and getting through this incredibly tough period,” McIlroy said.

“If there’s a lesson for anyone out there, it’s just to be kinder to each other.”

Murray’s parents confirmed in an X post released by the PGA Tour that Murray took his own life. Murray died of likely carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving his Land Rover running in his townhouse garage, a neighbor told Daily Mail.

Rory McIlroy Said That Pro Golfers Can Be ‘Vulnerable’ & ‘Fragile’

McIlroy was asked about Murray’s death at the end of the press conference.

“Yeah, and I think it’s cliche, but it puts everything in perspective. It puts everything, you know, at the end of the day, you know, golf is golf, and yeah we play it for a living, but it pales in comparison to the things that actually matter in life,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy revealed: “I’ve had to realize that at times, and, you know, I’m still sort of working my way through that in terms of not making golf the be all end all for me.”

McIlroy is going through his own personal issues as he recently filed for divorce from his wife, Erica, the mother of his daughter Poppy. “A point of contention in Rory’s marriage with Erica was that Erica was lonely in their marriage,” a source told Us. “Rory was a hard person to be married to.”

He said he went to his best friend’s wedding in Italy for four days. “I needed it,” he said. He said he had a “great weekend at home,” and spent time with his “family, with Poppy,” his daughter. He said he needed that “reset,” adding that it’s been a “busy stretch.”

Grayson Murray’s Parents Confirmed That He ‘Took His Own Life’

Grayson Murray had spoken openly about his struggles with anxiety and depression over the years.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department confirmed to Heavy in an email that it is investigating Murray’s death, writing, “The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating the death of resident Grayson C. Murray, a white male, 10/01/1993, which occurred inside a residence in Palm Beach Gardens. The decedent was discovered on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m.”

Police noted, “The initial inquiry does not reveal signs of foul play. There is no apparent risk to the public, and no further information will be released as the investigation is being conducted.”

“If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at http://988lifeline.org,” the PGA Tour wrote in an X post that shared Murray’s parents’ statement, in which Murray’s mom and dad wrote, “Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”