Grayson Murray Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide From Land Rover: Report

PGA star Grayson Murray died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving his Land Rover running in the garage of his Florida townhouse, according to Daily Mail, which spoke to Murray’s neighbor.

The report, on May 28, comes as the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office is withholding details of PGA golf star Murray’s death. The office cited a statutory exemption for law enforcement investigations, in a statement sent to Heavy.

In addition, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department told Heavy in an emailed press release that the agency is conducting a “death investigation” into Murray’s passing but does not suspect “foul play.” Authorities have not confirmed the details in the Daily Mail report, however, and the neighbor was not named.

The PGA Tour released a statement from Murray’s family on May 26 confirming that he took his own life. It did not provide details.

Murray pulled out of a tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, before he died, according to TMZ, but the Florida medical examiner’s non-disclosure indicates they’re handling the case. He was only 30 years old.

A Carbon Monoxide Alarm & Revving Car Concerned Neighbors, the Report Says

Daily Mail reported that Murray died after “filling his Florida townhouse with toxic exhaust gases.” According to Daily Mail, the golfer left the Land Rover running in the garage of the three-story building and died in a master bedroom. He shared the townhouse with his fiancee, Christiana Ritchie, but she wasn’t home, Daily Mail reported.

A “worried neighbor” heard the vehicle “revving” but then it stopped, Daily Mail reported, adding that police were called after neighbors heard a carbon monoxide alarm.

The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail: “My thought was maybe it was a kid revving a car. I went outside to investigate but by then there was no sound. What I later heard is that he started the car in the garage and went upstairs. He went to sleep and never woke up. People only found out because the CO alarm kept going off.”

Murray had spoken openly about struggling with mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department Says That Grayson Murray’s Death Occurred ‘Inside a Residence’ in That Florida Community

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department confirmed to Heavy that it is investigating Murray’s death, writing in an email, “The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating the death of resident Grayson C. Murray, a white male, 10/01/1993, which occurred inside a residence in Palm Beach Gardens. The decedent was discovered on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m.”

The press release called it a “death investigation.”

Police continued, “The initial inquiry does not reveal signs of foul play. There is no apparent risk to the public, and no further information will be released as the investigation is being conducted.”

The medical examiner withheld the records by citing a Florida statute that says:

“2.a. A request made by a law enforcement agency to inspect or copy a public record that is in the custody of another agency and the custodian’s response to the request, and any information that would identify whether a law enforcement agency has requested or received that public record are exempt from s. 119.07(1) and s. 24(a), Art. I of the State Constitution, during the period in which the information constitutes active criminal intelligence information or active criminal investigative information.”

In releasing the statement from Murray’s parents, the PGA Tour urged: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at http://988lifeline.org.”

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers. But one,” the parents wrote.

“Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed,” they wrote.

“We would like to thank the PGA tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now,” they added. “Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you.”