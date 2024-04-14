Scottie Scheffler’s Family Paved Way for Masters as Golfer Gets Candid

Scottie Scheffler’s family is a major reason why the star has turned into one of the greatest golfers in the world. With Scottie in contention to win his second Masters, it is worth revisiting the golfer’s comments about his upbringing.

Scottie’s parents, Scott and Diane, made sacrifices to ensure their son was getting the best chance to develop as a golfer. Growing up, Scottie was coached by Randy Smith, who also worked with past PGA Tour pros like Justin Leonard and Colt Knost.

“My parents needed somewhere they could leave me and not worry,” Scottie wrote in a September 26, 2021 Golf Digest feature titled, “Scottie Scheffler’s road to his first PGA Tour win.” “That’s when we met Randy Smith, and we joined Royal Oaks. To an 8-year-old, it just meant I had a place I could hang out all the time and play golf.

“But I found out a couple years ago it was more complicated than that. My parents had borrowed money to join the club,” Scottie continued. “That’s one of the crazy things about parenting. They made this huge sacrifice that they didn’t tell me about for a long time.

“It was an incredible thing they did, because that’s where I spent my whole childhood. Randy was teaching Justin Leonard, Colt Knost and others, and I’d hang around and listen and play with anyone who’d let me join their group at the club. I knew I wanted to be one of them.”

Scottie Scheffler’s Parents, Scott & Diane, Moved From New Jersey to Texas

One of the biggest transitions for the Scheffler family was moving from northern New Jersey to Dallas, Texas. Scottie revealed that the initial transition was not easy, but the Masters champ still calls Dallas home.

“When we moved to Dallas, it was pretty uncomfortable for my parents,” Scheffler said to Golf Digest during a February 2022 interview. “Basically uprooted their whole lives, everything they knew to come here where they didn’t really know anybody besides my mom’s boss.

“… Dallas became home pretty quickly for us as kids, and I couldn’t really imagine living anywhere else. All her family pretty much lives here. All my family pretty much lives here. So, Dallas is home for us.”

Scottie Scheffer’s Father, Scott, Was a Stay-at-Home Dad

Scottie’s family took a unique approach to parenting and one that has paid off. The golfer’s father, Scott, revealed that he was a stay at home dad and played a key role in the golfer’s upbringing.

“It’s just what you do as a father for your children,” Scott Sr. told the Associated Press after the golfer won the Masters on April 12, 2022. “You do for your kids you know. I’ve done for all of them. They’ve given us great joy. He’s the one that did all the hard work, not me. I just raised him and tried the best I could to be a good dad.”

Now, Scottie is hoping that the family can celebrate a second green jacket in 2024. Scottie is about to be a father of his own as his wife Meredith Scheffler is pregnant with the couple’s first child.