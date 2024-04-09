Tiger Woods Aiming For a New Masters Record

For the 26th time in his Hall of Fame career, Tiger Woods is set to tee it up at The Masters, which is right around the corner as first-round action of the 2024 edition kicks off from famed Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11.

That’s assuming his body holds up anyway.

But if it does, Tiger has the opportunity to set a new Masters record (he already owns close to 40) by making his 24th consecutive cut, which would break him out of a three-way tie with Gary Player and Fred Couples.

After being forced to withdraw at last year’s Masters due to a plantar fasciitis injury, Woods underwent surgery soon after on April 19 to address an arthritic issue in his right ankle stemming from the February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his leg.

Since then, Tiger has teed it up in just one official PGA Tour event, that being the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he serves as the tournament host to benefit his TGR Foundation. But that comeback was short-lived, as he withdrew after only 24 holes due to illness.

And while Woods does plan to play at Augusta, his longtime friend Notah Begay III says he’s not coming in at 100%. In comments made during a conference call, which were first reported by USA Today on April 3, Begay says Tiger has “zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have.”

Woods played a practice round alongside Will Zalatoris on Monday and seemed to be in good spirits. But a practice round and a real round in a major are two different things. But again, if Woods can make the weekend, he’ll add to his list of Masters records.

Tiger Woods Hasn’t Missed a Cut at The Masters Since 1996

The last time Tiger Woods missed a cut at The Masters was in 1996, his second and final appearance at Augusta National as an amateur. The then-20-year-old shot 75-75 to finish at 6-over after 36 holes.

Woods, of course, started getting checks to play later that year and hasn’t missed the cut at Augusta in 23 starts as a professional. A year ago, Tiger shot 74-73 to make the final two rounds on the number at 3-over, thus tying Player and Couples with 23 consecutive made cuts. And despite withdrawing before the third round, it still counts.

Here’s a look at how Tiger has fared in every single one of his 25 overall appearances at The Masters. It should be noted that he missed the tournament in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021 due to various injuries.

Tiger Woods Masters Appearances Year Score Finish 1995 +5 T41 1996 +6 CUT 1997 -18 1 1998 -3 T8 1999 +1 T18 2000 -4 5 2001 -16 1 2002 -12 1 2003 +2 T15 2004 +2 T22 2005 -12 1 (Playoff) 2006 -4 T3 2007 +3 T2 2008 -5 2 2009 -8 T6 2010 -11 T4 2011 -10 T4 2012 +5 T40 2013 -5 T4 2015 -5 T17 2018 +1 T32 2019 -13 1 2020 -1 T38 2022 +13 47 2023 +3 WD

Will Zalatoris Says Tiger ‘Looks Great’

What should we expect to see from Tiger this week? We discuss in Masters on the Range. #themasters pic.twitter.com/d0K8C4XT9O — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 8, 2024

As mentioned, Tiger played a Monday practice round with Will Zalatoris, who’s been on a comeback trail of his own this year after missing close to eight months of action after undergoing back surgery not long before Woods had his procedure done last April.

According to Sports Illustrated, Zalatoris had nothing but good things to say following their nine-hole round, even saying the 48-year-old Woods outdrove him on occasion.

“He played great today,” said Zalatoris. He outdrove me a couple times, so there was some chirping going on. So, you know, he looks great. He’s moving as well as he can be.

“Again, with everything he’s gone through, it’s pretty amazing to see how good he’s swinging it.”

As most do during their prep for The Masters, Woods and Zalatoris partook in the long-standing tradition of attempting to skip their golf ball across the lake at the par-3 16th.

Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris embrace the skipping tradition at No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/MpHrP6hng0 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2024

If Woods can set a new record for the most cuts made at The Masters and somehow get himself into contention on the back nine on Sunday, he could also become the oldest winner at Augusta. Jack Nicklaus was 46 when he captured his sixth green jacket.

Along those same lines, a win for Tiger would also give him six green jackets, tying him with Nicklaus for the most in history.