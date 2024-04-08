2024 Masters: Betting Odds, How to Watch

At long last, golf‘s first major championship of the year has arrived, as the 2024 edition of The Masters is set to kick off on Thursday, April 11. And what a week it should be at famed Augusta National Golf Club.
It should come as no surprise that Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite heading into the first round, as the world’s top-ranked player has recorded two victories and a tie for second in his last three starts.
According to BetMGM, the 2022 Masters champ enters the week at +400 to win (a $100 bet gives you $400 in profit plus your original stake). In four starts at Augusta, Scheffler has yet to finish outside the top 20.
The second-best odds belong to the world’s second-ranked player, Rory McIlroy (+1000), who comes to the 2024 Masters to take his 10th attempt at completing the career Grand Slam. McIlroy, who’s been stuck on four major championships for nearly a decade now, has a strong history at Augusta with seven top-10 finishes in 15 starts.
Then, of course, there’s defending champion Jon Rahm (+1200), who’s hoping to become the first back-to-back Masters winner since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001 and 2002.
And speaking of Tiger, the five-time champion is in the field of 89 this week but is well down the board at +12500. Woods withdrew from the only start he’s made on the PGA Tour this season at the Genesis Invitational due to illness. He also withdrew at Augusta a year ago with a plantar fasciitis injury.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the field stacks up.
Betting Odds For Every Player at the 2024 Masters
Outside Scheffler, McIlroy, and Rahm, the only other player with odds better than +2000 is Xander Schauffele (+1600), who owns three top-10 finishes in six starts at Augusta.
Past champions Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama are right on the +2000 number, as is LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka, who tied for second a year ago.
Here’s a look at the 2024 Masters betting odds for every player in the field.
|2024 Masters Betting Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+400
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Brooks Koepka
|+2000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+2500
|Ludvig Aberg
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Wyndham Clark
|+2800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+3300
|Cameron Smith
|+3300
|Dustin Johnson
|+3300
|Justin Thomas
|+3300
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|Sahith Theegala
|+4000
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|Collin Morikawa
|+5000
|Jason Day
|+5000
|Max Homa
|+5000
|Sam Burns
|+5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5000
|Min Woo Lee
|+6000
|Brian Harman
|+6600
|Corey Conners
|+6600
|Patrick Reed
|+6600
|Russell Henley
|+6600
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+6600
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Sergio Garcia
|+9000
|Si Woo Kim
|+9000
|Adam Scott
|+10000
|Denny McCarthy
|+10000
|Justin Rose
|+10000
|Rickie Fowler
|+10000
|Tom Kim
|+10000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+10000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+12500
|Tiger Woods
|+12500
|Byeong Hun An
|+15000
|Chris Kirk
|+15000
|Harris English
|+15000
|Nick Taylor
|+15000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+15000
|Phil Mickelson
|+15000
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|Adam Hadwin
|+17500
|Adrian Meronk
|+17500
|Keegan Bradley
|+17500
|Taylor Moore
|+17500
|Bubba Watson
|+20000
|Cameron Davis
|+20000
|Eric Cole
|+20000
|Erik van Rooyen
|+20000
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|Jake Knapp
|+20000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+20000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+20000
|Ryan Fox
|+20000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+20000
|Austin Eckroat
|+25000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+25000
|Gary Woodland
|+25000
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|Luke List
|+25000
|Nick Dunlap
|+25000
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+30000
|Danny Willett
|+35000
|Lee Hodges
|+35000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+35000
|Peter Malnati
|+40000
|Camilo Villegas
|+50000
|Christo Lamprecht
|+50000
|Grayson Murray
|+50000
|Zach Johnson
|+75000
|Jasper Stubbs
|+100000
|Neal Shipley
|+100000
|Santiago De La Fuente
|+100000
|Stewart Hagestad
|+100000
|Vijay Singh
|+100000
|Fred Couples
|+150000
|Mike Weir
|+150000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+300000
How to Watch the 2024 Masters
As mentioned, the 2024 edition of the Masters kicks off on Thursday, April 11, and runs through Sunday, April 14.
For those watching on television, you can find the action on CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, and Golf Channel. Live streams will also be available on ESPN+, Paramount+, the official Masters.com website, the official Masters app, and CBSSports.com.
Here’s a look at the schedule by round. (All times Eastern.)
Thursday, April 11
- Live From the Masters, 8:00 a.m., Golf Channel
- Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, 8:15 a.m., Masters.com
- On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
- Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
- Welcome to the Masters, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., ESPN
- 1st Round, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel
Friday, April 12
- Live From the Masters, 8:00 a.m., Golf Channel
- On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
- Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
- Welcome to the Masters, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., ESPN
- 2nd Round, 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel
Saturday, April 13
- Live From the Masters, 9:00 a.m., Golf Channel
- Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
- On the Range, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
- We Need to Talk, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., CBS
- 3rd Round, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
- Live From the Masters, 7:00 p.m., Golf Channel
Sunday, April 14
- Live From the Masters, 9:00 a.m., Golf Channel
- Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 10:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
- On the Range, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
- Final round, 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
- Live From the Masters, 7:00 p.m., Golf Channel
- Green Jacket ceremony, 7:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app