2024 Masters: Betting Odds, How to Watch

Getty A general view of a Masters flag at Augusta National Golf Club.

At long last, golf‘s first major championship of the year has arrived, as the 2024 edition of The Masters is set to kick off on Thursday, April 11. And what a week it should be at famed Augusta National Golf Club.

It should come as no surprise that Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite heading into the first round, as the world’s top-ranked player has recorded two victories and a tie for second in his last three starts.

According to BetMGM, the 2022 Masters champ enters the week at +400 to win (a $100 bet gives you $400 in profit plus your original stake). In four starts at Augusta, Scheffler has yet to finish outside the top 20.

The second-best odds belong to the world’s second-ranked player, Rory McIlroy (+1000), who comes to the 2024 Masters to take his 10th attempt at completing the career Grand Slam. McIlroy, who’s been stuck on four major championships for nearly a decade now, has a strong history at Augusta with seven top-10 finishes in 15 starts.

Then, of course, there’s defending champion Jon Rahm (+1200), who’s hoping to become the first back-to-back Masters winner since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001 and 2002.

And speaking of Tiger, the five-time champion is in the field of 89 this week but is well down the board at +12500. Woods withdrew from the only start he’s made on the PGA Tour this season at the Genesis Invitational due to illness. He also withdrew at Augusta a year ago with a plantar fasciitis injury.

Let’s take a look at how the rest of the field stacks up.

Betting Odds For Every Player at the 2024 Masters

Outside Scheffler, McIlroy, and Rahm, the only other player with odds better than +2000 is Xander Schauffele (+1600), who owns three top-10 finishes in six starts at Augusta.

Past champions Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama are right on the +2000 number, as is LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka, who tied for second a year ago.

Here’s a look at the 2024 Masters betting odds for every player in the field.

2024 Masters Betting Odds
Player Odds
Scottie Scheffler +400
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1200
Xander Schauffele +1600
Brooks Koepka +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Joaquin Niemann +2500
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Viktor Hovland +2800
Will Zalatoris +2800
Wyndham Clark +2800
Patrick Cantlay +3000
Bryson DeChambeau +3300
Cameron Smith +3300
Dustin Johnson +3300
Justin Thomas +3300
Cameron Young +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Sahith Theegala +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Tony Finau +4000
Collin Morikawa +5000
Jason Day +5000
Max Homa +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5000
Min Woo Lee +6000
Brian Harman +6600
Corey Conners +6600
Patrick Reed +6600
Russell Henley +6600
Tyrrell Hatton +6600
Sungjae Im +8000
Sergio Garcia +9000
Si Woo Kim +9000
Adam Scott +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Justin Rose +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Tom Kim +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Stephan Jaeger +12500
Tiger Woods +12500
Byeong Hun An +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Harris English +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Adam Hadwin +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Keegan Bradley +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Bubba Watson +20000
Cameron Davis +20000
Eric Cole +20000
Erik van Rooyen +20000
J.T. Poston +20000
Jake Knapp +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Matthieu Pavon +20000
Ryan Fox +20000
Thorbjorn Olesen +20000
Austin Eckroat +25000
Emiliano Grillo +25000
Gary Woodland +25000
Lucas Glover +25000
Luke List +25000
Nick Dunlap +25000
Adam Schenk +30000
Charl Schwartzel +30000
Danny Willett +35000
Lee Hodges +35000
Ryo Hisatsune +35000
Peter Malnati +40000
Camilo Villegas +50000
Christo Lamprecht +50000
Grayson Murray +50000
Zach Johnson +75000
Jasper Stubbs +100000
Neal Shipley +100000
Santiago De La Fuente +100000
Stewart Hagestad +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Fred Couples +150000
Mike Weir +150000
Jose Maria Olazabal +300000

How to Watch the 2024 Masters

As mentioned, the 2024 edition of the Masters kicks off on Thursday, April 11, and runs through Sunday, April 14.

For those watching on television, you can find the action on CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, and Golf Channel. Live streams will also be available on ESPN+, Paramount+, the official Masters.com website, the official Masters app, and CBSSports.com.

Here’s a look at the schedule by round. (All times Eastern.)

Thursday, April 11

  • Live From the Masters, 8:00 a.m., Golf Channel
  • Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, 8:15 a.m., Masters.com
  • On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
  • Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
  • Welcome to the Masters, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., ESPN
  • 1st Round, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Friday, April 12

  • Live From the Masters, 8:00 a.m., Golf Channel
  • On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
  • Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
  • Welcome to the Masters, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., ESPN
  • 2nd Round, 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, April 13

  • Live From the Masters, 9:00 a.m., Golf Channel
  • Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
  • On the Range, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
  • We Need to Talk, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., CBS
  • 3rd Round, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
  • Live From the Masters, 7:00 p.m., Golf Channel

Sunday, April 14

  • Live From the Masters, 9:00 a.m., Golf Channel
  • Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 10:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, Paramount+
  • On the Range, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
  • Final round, 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
  • Live From the Masters, 7:00 p.m., Golf Channel
  • Green Jacket ceremony, 7:00 p.m., Masters.com/Masters app

Luke Norris covers golf for Heavy.com, focusing on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. A native of central Illinois, Luke has been a sports writer and editor for over a decade, and his work has been featured at GiveMeSport, FanSided, Sportscasting, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, and ClutchPoints. More about Luke Norris

