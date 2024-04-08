2024 Masters: Betting Odds, How to Watch

At long last, golf‘s first major championship of the year has arrived, as the 2024 edition of The Masters is set to kick off on Thursday, April 11. And what a week it should be at famed Augusta National Golf Club.

It should come as no surprise that Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite heading into the first round, as the world’s top-ranked player has recorded two victories and a tie for second in his last three starts.

According to BetMGM, the 2022 Masters champ enters the week at +400 to win (a $100 bet gives you $400 in profit plus your original stake). In four starts at Augusta, Scheffler has yet to finish outside the top 20.

The second-best odds belong to the world’s second-ranked player, Rory McIlroy (+1000), who comes to the 2024 Masters to take his 10th attempt at completing the career Grand Slam. McIlroy, who’s been stuck on four major championships for nearly a decade now, has a strong history at Augusta with seven top-10 finishes in 15 starts.

Then, of course, there’s defending champion Jon Rahm (+1200), who’s hoping to become the first back-to-back Masters winner since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001 and 2002.

And speaking of Tiger, the five-time champion is in the field of 89 this week but is well down the board at +12500. Woods withdrew from the only start he’s made on the PGA Tour this season at the Genesis Invitational due to illness. He also withdrew at Augusta a year ago with a plantar fasciitis injury.

Let’s take a look at how the rest of the field stacks up.

Betting Odds For Every Player at the 2024 Masters

Outside Scheffler, McIlroy, and Rahm, the only other player with odds better than +2000 is Xander Schauffele (+1600), who owns three top-10 finishes in six starts at Augusta.

Past champions Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama are right on the +2000 number, as is LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka, who tied for second a year ago.

Here’s a look at the 2024 Masters betting odds for every player in the field.

2024 Masters Betting Odds Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +400 Rory McIlroy +1000 Jon Rahm +1200 Xander Schauffele +1600 Brooks Koepka +2000 Hideki Matsuyama +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Joaquin Niemann +2500 Ludvig Aberg +2500 Viktor Hovland +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Wyndham Clark +2800 Patrick Cantlay +3000 Bryson DeChambeau +3300 Cameron Smith +3300 Dustin Johnson +3300 Justin Thomas +3300 Cameron Young +4000 Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 Sahith Theegala +4000 Shane Lowry +4000 Tony Finau +4000 Collin Morikawa +5000 Jason Day +5000 Max Homa +5000 Sam Burns +5000 Tommy Fleetwood +5000 Min Woo Lee +6000 Brian Harman +6600 Corey Conners +6600 Patrick Reed +6600 Russell Henley +6600 Tyrrell Hatton +6600 Sungjae Im +8000 Sergio Garcia +9000 Si Woo Kim +9000 Adam Scott +10000 Denny McCarthy +10000 Justin Rose +10000 Rickie Fowler +10000 Tom Kim +10000 Akshay Bhatia +10000 Stephan Jaeger +12500 Tiger Woods +12500 Byeong Hun An +15000 Chris Kirk +15000 Harris English +15000 Nick Taylor +15000 Nicolai Hojgaard +15000 Phil Mickelson +15000 Sepp Straka +15000 Adam Hadwin +17500 Adrian Meronk +17500 Keegan Bradley +17500 Taylor Moore +17500 Bubba Watson +20000 Cameron Davis +20000 Eric Cole +20000 Erik van Rooyen +20000 J.T. Poston +20000 Jake Knapp +20000 Kurt Kitayama +20000 Matthieu Pavon +20000 Ryan Fox +20000 Thorbjorn Olesen +20000 Austin Eckroat +25000 Emiliano Grillo +25000 Gary Woodland +25000 Lucas Glover +25000 Luke List +25000 Nick Dunlap +25000 Adam Schenk +30000 Charl Schwartzel +30000 Danny Willett +35000 Lee Hodges +35000 Ryo Hisatsune +35000 Peter Malnati +40000 Camilo Villegas +50000 Christo Lamprecht +50000 Grayson Murray +50000 Zach Johnson +75000 Jasper Stubbs +100000 Neal Shipley +100000 Santiago De La Fuente +100000 Stewart Hagestad +100000 Vijay Singh +100000 Fred Couples +150000 Mike Weir +150000 Jose Maria Olazabal +300000

How to Watch the 2024 Masters

As mentioned, the 2024 edition of the Masters kicks off on Thursday, April 11, and runs through Sunday, April 14.

For those watching on television, you can find the action on CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, and Golf Channel. Live streams will also be available on ESPN+, Paramount+, the official Masters.com website, the official Masters app, and CBSSports.com.

Here’s a look at the schedule by round. (All times Eastern.)

Thursday, April 11

Live From the Masters, 8:00 a.m., Golf Channel

Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, 8:15 a.m.,

On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., app, Paramount+

Welcome to the Masters, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., ESPN

1st Round, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Friday, April 12

Live From the Masters, 8:00 a.m., Golf Channel

On the Range, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., app, Paramount+

Welcome to the Masters, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., ESPN

2nd Round, 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Live From the Masters, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, April 13

Live From the Masters, 9:00 a.m., Golf Channel

Featured holes, Featured Groups, Amen Corner, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., app, Paramount+

On the Range, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., app, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

We Need to Talk, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., CBS

3rd Round, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Live From the Masters, 7:00 p.m., Golf Channel

Sunday, April 14